Summary: Some people are born into truth.

Others are born into stories, stories so powerful and so carefully constructed that they become a kind of inheritance.

And then there are those rare few who grow up inside the wrong environment, inside the wrong narrative, inside the wrong version of history, and still find the courage to walk out of it.

This is the story of a man who did exactly that.

Miko Peled was not raised on the margins.

He was not raised in resistance.

He was not raised in the shadow of occupation.

He was raised at the very heart of the Zionist project, the grandson of one of Israel's founding generals, the son of a decorated military officer, a child of privilege, power, and national mythology.

He grew up in a world where the story was simple:

Israel was righteous.

Israel was threatened.

Israel was the victim.

And Palestinians were the problem.

This was the air he breathed.

This was the language spoken at the dinner table.

This was the narrative etched into the family legacy.

But sometimes, even in the most controlled environments, truth finds a crack.

For Miko, that crack began with questions, small at first, then louder, then impossible to ignore.

Questions about the occupation.

Questions about the checkpoints.

Questions about the walls, the raids, the demolitions.

Questions about why a people who claimed to seek safety built their safety on the ruins of another people's homeland.

And then came the moment that shattered the myth completely:

the killing of his niece in a suicide bombing, a tragedy that could have pushed him deeper into hatred, deeper into nationalism, deeper into the story he inherited.

But instead, it pushed him toward truth.

He began to see what so many inside the system never see:

that violence is not born in a vacuum,

that oppression breeds resistance,

that occupation is the root,

and that the story he was raised on was not history, it was propaganda.

Miko Peled did what few with his background ever do.

He crossed the line.

He walked into Palestinian communities.

He listened to Palestinian families.

He studied the archives, the testimonies, the erased histories.

He confronted the lies he inherited and dismantled them piece by piece.

And in that journey, he discovered a truth so powerful that it changed the course of his life:

The project he was born into, the Zionist project, is collapsing.

Not because of Palestinians alone.

Not because of resistance alone.

But because a state built on dispossession, segregation, and endless war cannot survive forever.

When Miko Peled says, "This is the end of Israel," he is not speaking as an outsider.

He is speaking as someone who knows the system from within, its fears, its fractures, its illusions, its moral decay.

He speaks of an Israel that cannot sustain its occupation.

An Israel that cannot justify its violence.

An Israel that cannot silence the truth anymore.

An Israel that is losing legitimacy, losing allies, losing its own moral center.

He speaks of a society cracking under the weight of its own contradictions,

a society that claims democracy while ruling millions without rights,

a society that claims morality while bombing civilians,

a society that claims security while creating endless insecurity.

And he speaks of a future where justice is no longer a dream,

where the myth collapses,

where the truth rises,

and where the land belongs to all who live on it, equally, freely, without walls or checkpoints or military rule.

Miko Peled's journey is not just a personal transformation.

It is a symbol, a reminder that even those raised inside the machinery of oppression can break free from it.

A reminder that truth has a way of finding those willing to see it.

A reminder that the end of injustice often begins with the courage of a single voice.

Today, we bring you that voice, not as a guest, not as a commentator, but as a witness.

A witness to a collapsing system.

A witness to a shifting reality.

A witness to the truth that was buried for decades.

This is This Week in Palestine.

And this is the story of the man who walked out of the myth and into the fight for justice.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.