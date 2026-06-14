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Program Information
Jimmy D Music Mix 2
Series:
Subtitle: 6 hr mix - great for the workplace or a long drive with the inlaws
Program Type: Unspecified
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
None Contact Contributor
Date Published: June 14, 2026, midnight
Summary: Jimmy D, voices of We the People, Music
Credits: Jimmy Dore, Wyoming, Matt Baker, George Carlin, Street Sweeper, Carrie Prejean, Martin Luther King Jr, Clan Dyken, Michael Rivero, Wade Allen, Simon Dixon, Rise Against, Donald Trump, George Bush, Scott Bessent, Todd Snider
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 06:10:14
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 14, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
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#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
06:10:14
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 2