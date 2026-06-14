Creeping Crisis

Subtitle: a new climate unfolds

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ilissa Ocko, Katherine Wilkinson, Peter Kalmus

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 14, 2026, midnight

Summary: Discover planet-warming gases left out of official reports - indirect Greenhouse Gases with Lead Author Ilissa Ocko. Climate Wayfinding: Healing Ourselves and the Planet We Call Home. Inspiration from Drawdown author and climate trainer Dr. Katherine Wilkinson. Wrap it with scientist/activist Peter Kalmus: why NASA finally fired me.

Credits: Ocko interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Katherine Wilkinson clips from Matter of Degrees podcast April 16, 2026 with Leah Stokes.



and from KPFA Rude Awakenings with Sabrina Jacobs April 27, 2026.



Peter Kalmus on Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman June 10, 2026.

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 31:59 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



