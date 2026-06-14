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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
a new climate unfolds
Weekly Program
Ilissa Ocko, Katherine Wilkinson, Peter Kalmus
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 14, 2026, midnight
Discover planet-warming gases left out of official reports - indirect Greenhouse Gases with Lead Author Ilissa Ocko. Climate Wayfinding: Healing Ourselves and the Planet We Call Home. Inspiration from Drawdown author and climate trainer Dr. Katherine Wilkinson. Wrap it with scientist/activist Peter Kalmus: why NASA finally fired me.
Ocko interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Katherine Wilkinson clips from Matter of Degrees podcast April 16, 2026 with Leah Stokes.

and from KPFA Rude Awakenings with Sabrina Jacobs April 27, 2026.

Peter Kalmus on Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman June 10, 2026.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 31:59 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260617 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 14, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260617 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 14, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260617 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 14, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 