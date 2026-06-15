Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. Moe Turk - Lift Me Up (Original Mix)

02. Marvin Zeyss - Next To You (Maya Jane Coles Remix)

03. Nathan Haines - Night Moves (Crackazat Remix)

04. Frankie Knuckles - I'll Take You There (Director's Cut Classic Signature Mix)

05. Kings Of Tomorrow - I Need To Love Me (Sandy Rivera's Club Mix)

06. Babert - Time After Time (Extended Mix)

07. Sonny Fodera - Feeling You (Deep Mix)

08. Susan Esthera - Orion (Original Mix)

09. Terry Dexter - You Saved Me (Michael Gray Extended Mix)

10. Jimpster - You Got My Love