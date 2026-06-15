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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Tricky - Aftermath 02. Floating Points - For Marmish 03. Santi Sugianto - Beautiful Days 04. Telenova - January 05. Everything But The Girl - SIngle 06. Radiohead - Daydreaming 07. UNKLE - Lonely Soul 08. Bob Moses - Keeping Me Alive 09. The Cinematic Orchestra - To Believe 10. Austra - American Science
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.