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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
An organization by and for single mothers
Weekly Program
Heidi Howes and Lisa Woodward co-founders and co-leaders of Motherful
 Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 15, 2026, midnight
Motherful is a soulful grassroots collective of single mothers in Columbus, Ohio. The two co-founders, Lisa Woodward and Heidi Howes were guests in the salon series Maternal Gift Economy Movement dot org. They describe the group's history, mode of operation, and future plans.

More info @ www.motherful.org

Heidi Howes, Co-Founder and Co-Director

A single mother of two children for nearly a decade, Heidi is a Healing Artist, Musician, Writer, and Community Organizer whose passion is to create support and healing for mothers, communities, and the world.

Lisa Woodward, Co-Founder and Co-Director

Lisa was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and studied Modern Dance. She is a single mother of three ladies and is a true Jack-Of-All-Trades. After relocating to New York in 1999, she studied fashion design, and started work as a Personal Assistant in the music industry. Lisa is a vegetarian and loves a garage sale. 
Audio is from two different appearances on the website maternalgifteconomymovement.org.  Clip selection: Diana Wanyonyi.  Editing and announcing: Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. For links to pitch or find archives, visit wings@wings.org

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00:28:48 1 June 15, 2026
US, Kenya, Canada
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