Summary: Motherful is a soulful grassroots collective of single mothers in Columbus, Ohio. The two co-founders, Lisa Woodward and Heidi Howes were guests in the salon series Maternal Gift Economy Movement dot org. They describe the group's history, mode of operation, and future plans.



More info @ www.motherful.org



Heidi Howes, Co-Founder and Co-Director



A single mother of two children for nearly a decade, Heidi is a Healing Artist, Musician, Writer, and Community Organizer whose passion is to create support and healing for mothers, communities, and the world.



Lisa Woodward, Co-Founder and Co-Director



Lisa was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and studied Modern Dance. She is a single mother of three ladies and is a true Jack-Of-All-Trades. After relocating to New York in 1999, she studied fashion design, and started work as a Personal Assistant in the music industry. Lisa is a vegetarian and loves a garage sale.



