Motherful is a soulful grassroots collective of single mothers in Columbus, Ohio. The two co-founders, Lisa Woodward and Heidi Howes were guests in the salon series Maternal Gift Economy Movement dot org. They describe the group's history, mode of operation, and future plans.
More info @ www.motherful.org
Heidi Howes, Co-Founder and Co-Director
A single mother of two children for nearly a decade, Heidi is a Healing Artist, Musician, Writer, and Community Organizer whose passion is to create support and healing for mothers, communities, and the world.
Lisa Woodward, Co-Founder and Co-Director
Lisa was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and studied Modern Dance. She is a single mother of three ladies and is a true Jack-Of-All-Trades. After relocating to New York in 1999, she studied fashion design, and started work as a Personal Assistant in the music industry. Lisa is a vegetarian and loves a garage sale.
Audio is from two different appearances on the website maternalgifteconomymovement.org. Clip selection: Diana Wanyonyi. Editing and announcing: Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. For links to pitch or find archives, visit wings@wings.org