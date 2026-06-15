Notes: This show was a special feature on Cantopop star, 姜濤 Keung To .



Special guest (and Keung To fan club member), Margaret, gives us an intro to his unique path to fame and we explore his career from early singles to his latest hit album, Composition, released in 2025.



For example:



Kueng To’s name roughly translates to “ocean wave”

he was born 30 April 1999

he was teased as a kid because of his weight/body type & body image is often under intense scrutiny as a pop star as well.

he loves basketball (a lot)

he started his career in singing competitions

he also belongs to the very popular “boy group”, Mirror

he has fan clubs all over the world who organize incredibly elaborate tributes for him wherever he performs! US Fan Club ; HK Fan Club



We’ll also hear music by a few other Cantopop artists who are currently topping the pop charts in Hong Kong and all over the world (some of them are also members of the 12 guy group, MIRROR).







Karencici, “Hard to say”

Boots n' Cats Records

2024





MIRROR, “In a Second”

from One and All

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021



MIRROR, “IGNITED”

from One and All

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021



Keung To 姜濤, “Seed # 1”

from Seed # 1

Music Nation

2019



Keung To, “蒙著嘴說愛你”

from 蒙著嘴說愛你 - Single

Music Nation - 2020



Keung To 姜濤,

孤獨病

from 孤獨病

Music Nation

2020



Keung To, “Master Class”

from Master Class - Single

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021



Keung To, "Dear My Friend"

from "Dear My Friend" single

Music Nation - 2021



Keung To, “鏡中鏡”

from 鏡中鏡 - Single

Music Nation - 2022



Keung To, “作品的說話”

from 作品的說話 - Single

Music Nation - 2022



Keung To, “濤”

from 濤 - Single

Music Nation - 2023



Keung To, “On a SunnyDay”

from On a SunnyDay - Single

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025



MIRROR, “Rumours”

from Rumours - Single

SMEHK/Music Nation - 2023



MIRROR, “Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.)”

from Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.) - Single

SMEHK/Music Nation - 2024



Keung To, “你要倔強”

from COMPOSITION

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025



Ian - 那抹柔光，名為你

那抹柔光，名為你

2026 Music Nation



Jer Lau, “狂人日記”

from I am the I

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2024



Anson Lo, “Charisma”

from Charisma - Single

大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2026



Gareth.T & MC Cheung Tinfu, “金童子”

from 金童子 - Single

Warner Music HK - 2026



Cloud Wan, “回憶半分鐘”

from 回憶半分鐘 - Single

unknown - 2024

