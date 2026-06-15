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Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 15, 2026, midnight
This show was a special feature on Cantopop star, 姜濤 Keung To .

Special guest (and Keung To fan club member), Margaret, gives us an intro to his unique path to fame and we explore his career from early singles to his latest hit album, Composition, released in 2025.

For example:

Kueng To’s name roughly translates to “ocean wave”
he was born 30 April 1999
he was teased as a kid because of his weight/body type & body image is often under intense scrutiny as a pop star as well.
he loves basketball (a lot)
he started his career in singing competitions
he also belongs to the very popular “boy group”, Mirror
he has fan clubs all over the world who organize incredibly elaborate tributes for him wherever he performs! US Fan Club ; HK Fan Club

We’ll also hear music by a few other Cantopop artists who are currently topping the pop charts in Hong Kong and all over the world (some of them are also members of the 12 guy group, MIRROR).



Karencici, “Hard to say”
Boots n' Cats Records
2024


MIRROR, “In a Second”
from One and All
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021

MIRROR, “IGNITED”
from One and All
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021

Keung To 姜濤, “Seed # 1”
from Seed # 1
Music Nation
2019

Keung To, “蒙著嘴說愛你”
from 蒙著嘴說愛你 - Single
Music Nation - 2020

Keung To 姜濤,
孤獨病
from 孤獨病
Music Nation
2020

Keung To, “Master Class”
from Master Class - Single
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021

Keung To, "Dear My Friend"
from "Dear My Friend" single
Music Nation - 2021

Keung To, “鏡中鏡”
from 鏡中鏡 - Single
Music Nation - 2022

Keung To, “作品的說話”
from 作品的說話 - Single
Music Nation - 2022

Keung To, “濤”
from 濤 - Single
Music Nation - 2023

Keung To, “On a SunnyDay”
from On a SunnyDay - Single
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025

MIRROR, “Rumours”
from Rumours - Single
SMEHK/Music Nation - 2023

MIRROR, “Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.)”
from Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.) - Single
SMEHK/Music Nation - 2024

Keung To, “你要倔強”
from COMPOSITION
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025

Ian - 那抹柔光，名為你
那抹柔光，名為你
2026 Music Nation

Jer Lau, “狂人日記”
from I am the I
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2024

Anson Lo, “Charisma”
from Charisma - Single
大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2026

Gareth.T & MC Cheung Tinfu, “金童子”
from 金童子 - Single
Warner Music HK - 2026

Cloud Wan, “回憶半分鐘”
from 回憶半分鐘 - Single
unknown - 2024

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01:57:39 1 June 14, 2026
wrir studios
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