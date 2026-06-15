This show was a special feature on Cantopop star, 姜濤 Keung To .
Special guest (and Keung To fan club member), Margaret, gives us an intro to his unique path to fame and we explore his career from early singles to his latest hit album, Composition, released in 2025.
For example:
Kueng To’s name roughly translates to “ocean wave” he was born 30 April 1999 he was teased as a kid because of his weight/body type & body image is often under intense scrutiny as a pop star as well. he loves basketball (a lot) he started his career in singing competitions he also belongs to the very popular “boy group”, Mirror he has fan clubs all over the world who organize incredibly elaborate tributes for him wherever he performs! US Fan Club ; HK Fan Club
We’ll also hear music by a few other Cantopop artists who are currently topping the pop charts in Hong Kong and all over the world (some of them are also members of the 12 guy group, MIRROR).
Karencici, “Hard to say” Boots n' Cats Records 2024
MIRROR, “In a Second” from One and All 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021
MIRROR, “IGNITED” from One and All 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021
Keung To 姜濤, “Seed # 1” from Seed # 1 Music Nation 2019
Keung To, “蒙著嘴說愛你” from 蒙著嘴說愛你 - Single Music Nation - 2020
Keung To 姜濤, 孤獨病 from 孤獨病 Music Nation 2020
Keung To, “Master Class” from Master Class - Single 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2021
Keung To, "Dear My Friend" from "Dear My Friend" single Music Nation - 2021
Keung To, “鏡中鏡” from 鏡中鏡 - Single Music Nation - 2022
Keung To, “作品的說話” from 作品的說話 - Single Music Nation - 2022
Keung To, “濤” from 濤 - Single Music Nation - 2023
Keung To, “On a SunnyDay” from On a SunnyDay - Single 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025
MIRROR, “Rumours” from Rumours - Single SMEHK/Music Nation - 2023
MIRROR, “Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.)” from Day 0 (feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A.) - Single SMEHK/Music Nation - 2024
Keung To, “你要倔強” from COMPOSITION 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2025
Ian - 那抹柔光，名為你 那抹柔光，名為你 2026 Music Nation
Jer Lau, “狂人日記” from I am the I 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2024
Anson Lo, “Charisma” from Charisma - Single 大國文化 (Music Nation Records Company Limited) - 2026
Gareth.T & MC Cheung Tinfu, “金童子” from 金童子 - Single Warner Music HK - 2026
Cloud Wan, “回憶半分鐘” from 回憶半分鐘 - Single unknown - 2024