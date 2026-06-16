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Program Information
TUC Radio
2
Michael Parenti
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2026, midnight
This is The first part of Dr. Michael Parenti's talk on his book: God and His Demons. The 2010 book covers the many evils committed in the name of godly virtue throughout history, and the threat posed by fundamentalists and theocratic reactionaries.

Parenti (1935-2026) was one of the nation’s leading progressive political analysts. He was a prolific author and an engaging speaker. Parenti grew up in a conservative, catholic, working class Italian community in New York city. After receiving his Ph.D. in political science from Yale he taught at colleges and universities, in the United States and abroad. He risked and ended his academic career when he openly opposed the war on Vietnam. He served on the board of judges for Project Censored and was the author of 22 books, among them: Democracy for the Few, Contrary Notions, Superpatriotism, History as Mystery, and Dirty Truths.

This talk was recorded at the Unitarian Universalists Hall in Berkeley, CA, on April 27, 2010.
TUC Radio

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00:29:00 1 April 27, 2010
Berkeley CA
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