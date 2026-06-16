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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Danna Smith
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2026, midnight
If you go to the website of the Pellet Fuels Institute - the industry's trade association, you will see the claim that “wood pellets are renewable and clean-burning." But the reality is something quite different - the manufacturing and burning of wood pellets have severe environmental, health, and social impacts. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Danna Smith, the Executive Director of the Dogwood Alliance, about her organization's efforts to keep the wood pellet industry in check and preserve America's southern forests. More specifically, we focus on a campaign between several non-profits that have come together to create tribal and community-owned forests across the South with the goal of revitalizing local economies through eco-tourism and outdoor recreation.
Track: Blaze
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Resonate
Label: Round Hill Records
Year: 2020

Track: Fake Plastic Trees
Artist: Radiohead
Album: The Bends
Label: Capitol
Year: 1995

Track: In The Forest
Artist: Van Morrison
Album: Too Long In Exile
Label: Polydor
Year: 1993

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00:29:00 1 June 16, 2026
San Francisco
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