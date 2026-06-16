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Program Information
We The People
starts slow but gets good, give it a minute :)
13
Keir Starmer, Yuri Bezmenov, Fiona Rose Diamond, Alex Newman, Rando Knows, White Rabbit (AllBiteNoBark), Glomski, Carrie Prejean. Del Bigtree
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June 16, 2026, midnight
Was going to be a quick bit on the social media ban scam - doesn't work in Australia but they're doing it anyway bc they want your ID - and it morphed into much more, including solutions ((:
kahvi.org
kahvi118b_jugi-sodassa
kahvi119a_randomajestiq-light_control_leverkuhn_static_remix
kahvi164d_skruvmejsel-planet_54_psilodump_remix

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00:59:32 1 June 16, 2026
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 00:59:32  128Kbps mp3
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