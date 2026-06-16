Jarrod Shanahan - Every Fire Needs a Little Bit of Help

Subtitle:

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sarah Kizuk, Jarrod Shanahan

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 16, 2026, midnight

Summary: A decade of American society coming apart.



Every Fire Needs a Little Bit of Help collects a decade of reflections on recent US struggles—Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and the George Floyd Rebellion—alongside accounts of the rise of Trumpism, the alt-right, an apocalyptic shift in popular culture, to paint a dense and complex portrait of a decade of protracted social crisis.



Jarrod Shanahan reports from the ground. On the streets in 2014, from the depths of the Rikers Island penal complex, inside the alt-right underground and the carnival of Trump rallies, and in the line of fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, among other scenes that Shanahan accessed not as a credentialed observer but an active participant: prisoner, infiltrator, activist.



The resulting essays outline the pitfalls and opportunities facing those seeking to reverse the suicidal course of capitalist society and build a liberated world.



Jarrod Shanahan spoke at the 2026 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, which was held at the PM Press warehouse in Binghamton, NY on May 2nd and 3rd, and organized by PM Press and Riot Act Books. He was interviewed by Sarah Kizuk.



https://pmpress.org/

https://www.riotactbooks.com

Credits: Recorded on-site by Wilton Vought, with the assistance of Bob Greaves. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, Jarrod Shanahan, Sarah Kizuk, and the Upstate Anarchist Book Fair.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

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The Q&A starts at 00:37:08.



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