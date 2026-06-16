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Program Information
RFN's Odd News
E18
2
 KCHW FM  Contact Contributor
June 16, 2026, midnight
@roguefrequencynetwork YT and FB

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00:16:03 1 June 16, 2026
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 00:16:03  192Kbps mp3
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