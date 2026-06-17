From the Vault: What is 4th of July in Fascist America? Trump Cruelty, Attacks on Immigrants | Bob Avakian on #July4

Subtitle: From the Vault: What is 4th of July in Fascist America? Trump Cruelty, Attacks on Immigrants | Bob Avakian on #July4

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Voices from Refuse Fascism protests

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: Defeating fascism – before it's too late. Deadly measures in the Big Ugly Bill. The Refuse Fascism Declaration of Independence from Trump's fascist America. Voices from recent Refuse Fascism protests in DC. Bob Avakian on Frederick Douglass, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July? From REVOLUTION #121, “To those engaging in unprincipled attacks: Is your goal defeating fascism, or just slandering those working for this?” American Crimes: the faces on Mount Rushmore & the US history of genocide.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



