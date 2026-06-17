Charles Coe Memorial Celebration

Subtitle: Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Toni Bee, Aidan Parkinson, Matthew Henry

Contributor: chuck u. rosina Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: A tribute to poet, author and activist, Charles Coe. Reading of his works over improvised music by B. Mez

Credits: B. Mez:

Michael Bierylo - Guitar, Computer FX

Ken Field - Sax, Flute, Percussion

Rick Scott - Keyboards

Recorded by Chuck U. Rosina at the Menino Arts Center in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston

Notes: Live improvised music to the poetry of Charles Coe



Poems:

I Wish I Held My Fathers Hand

This Tomato

The Dance Hall at Porter

Butt Dialing Jesus

Things White People Have Said to Me.

Improvisations by B. Mez



