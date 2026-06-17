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Program Information
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
13
Toni Bee, Aidan Parkinson, Matthew Henry
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2026, midnight
A tribute to poet, author and activist, Charles Coe. Reading of his works over improvised music by B. Mez
B. Mez:
Michael Bierylo - Guitar, Computer FX
Ken Field - Sax, Flute, Percussion
Rick Scott - Keyboards
Recorded by Chuck U. Rosina at the Menino Arts Center in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston
Live improvised music to the poetry of Charles Coe

Poems:
I Wish I Held My Fathers Hand
This Tomato
The Dance Hall at Porter
Butt Dialing Jesus
Things White People Have Said to Me.
Improvisations by B. Mez

Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:04:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 25 Download File...
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:03:33  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 20 Download File...
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:04:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 21 Download File...
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:02:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:03:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez Download Program Podcast
Tribute to Charles Coe with B. Mez
00:31:17 1 June 17, 2026
MAC Art Center, Boston, MA
  View Script
    
 00:12:09  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
 