Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260619.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- An interview with Aksel Sundstrom a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg and co-author of a book entitled “Youth Without Representation.” They discuss the fact that most leaders in the world are twice the age of the average citizen and how this alters their priorities. It is often said that age brings wisdom but clearly that is not always accurate- and most corporations are not led by people over 70. It has been noted that after a certain age politicians stop talking about the future.



From FRANCE- At the G7 summit in France the leaders did not issue a joint comprehensive statement but did reaffirm some comments on Iran, Taiwan, and Ukraine. A professor from Kelo University commented on the G7 statement. Indian Prime Minister Modi agreed to strengthen ties with French President Macron and double bilateral trade. Modi also spoke with Trump about the three Indian crewmen murdered when the US military attacked a commercial NHK ship in the Strait of Hormuz.



From JAPAN- An international press review on the agreement between the US and Iran. Ukraine launched the largest drone attack yet on Moscow, hitting stores, apartments, and another oil refinery creating severe pollution in the city- the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Ukraine for killing over 30,000 Russians per month.



From CUBA- A Cuban delegation to the UN spoke out about eradicating global colonialism. The Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude to Colombia for a shipment of 100 tons of humanitarian aid. The US military did a strike inside Venezuela to kill an alleged gang leader while continuing to attack boats alleged to be transporting drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. In Gaza Israel continues to carry out deadly attacks on Palestinians.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"During the Cold War, a group of Russian journalists toured the United States. On the final day of their visit, they were asked by their hosts for their impressions. 'I have to tell you,' said their spokesman, 'that we were astonished to find after reading all the newspapers and watching TV, that all the opinions on all the vital issues were by and large, the same. To get that result in our country, we imprison people, we tear out their fingernails. Here, you don't have that. What's the secret? How do you do it?' "

--John Pilger



Dan Roberts

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