Summary: Join Patricia Fraser and Celt In A Twist at SCOTFEST BC this Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th, under the big tent for The legendary Barra MacNeils, The Whiskeydicks and Pat Chessell along with other drop in guest performers@scotfestbc.com!

Dervish draws deep from the well of Irish tradition on their latest collection from The Great Irish Songbook Volume 2. Meanwhile The Ollam take trad someplace else entirely, featuring John McSherry and groovemonster Joe Dart. This hour features fresh track from Trouz Bras, North America's keepers of Breton music heritage and Newfoundland's Rum Ragged take us down The Road To Lushes Bight. Lard Tunderin', it must be Celt In A Twist!

