Summary: On June 12th, the first of 25 defendants faced trial and were sentenced to prison for breaking into an Elbit Systems factory and helping destroy drones that could have been used against Palestinians. Palestine Action activist Zoë Rogers, who was previously acquitted of criminal damage after spending 18 months in custody, joins the Electronic Intifada’s Asa Winstanley to discuss the growth of support for direct action against complicity in genocide as government repression continues.



The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah breaks down what we know about the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the U.S.



The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports that despite the newly announced U.S./Iran deal, which is intended in part to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Israeli forces have sustained a campaign of aggression and colonial landgrab across southern Lebanon.



Qasem Waleed El-Farra’s article Our futures are shrinking shows how the Israeli “yellow line” has subsumed a neighborhood in eastern Khan Younis.

