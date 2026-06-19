Sonic Café #488/When What You Want is Mr. Spock

Subtitle: When What You Want is Mr. Spock

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 19, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, that was Nerf Herder with “Mr. Spock” from their 2002 release “American Cheese”. Hey, welcome to the little radio café that changes everything—from way out here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 488.



This time the Sonic Café drops a music mix we really dig—spanning 41 years from 1984 to 2025. You’ll hear great stuff from Mt. Joy, a killer blues pairing with Keb’ Mo’ and Taj Mahal, plus the Gin Blossoms, The Replacements, Jesse Welles, Aerosmith, Brick + Mortar, Tessa Violet, Pulp from ’95, and lots more.



Also stopping by, comedian Josh Johnson tells us about the AI response that terrified him. We'll also revisit the back story behind Steve Perry’s 1984 hit “Oh Sherrie”, and in another wild installment of “Crazy Music Facts”, find out about that time Grace Slick of Jefferson Starship tried to spike President Nixon’s coffee with LSD.



So let’s get rolling. From 2018, here’s the band is Parquet Courts, the tune is “Tenderness”, and we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Mr. Spock

Artist: Nerf Herder, Parry Gripp

LP: American Cheese (Reissue)

Yr: 2002

Song 2: Tenderness

Artist: Parquet Courts

LP: Wide Awake!

Yr: 2018

Song 3: The Artificial Intelligence Response That Left Me Terrified. Does this scare you?

Artist: Josh Johnson

LP:

Yr:

Song 4: Lucy

Artist: Mt. Joy

LP:

Yr. 2025

Song 5: Oh Sherrie

Artist: Steve Perry

LP: Street Talk

Yr: 1984

Song 6: Thicker Than Mud

Artist: Taj Mahal/Keb Mo'

LP: Room On The Porch

Yr: 2025

Song 7: Until I Fall Away

Artist: Gin Blossoms

LP: New Miserable Experience

Year: 1992

Song 8: Horses

Artist: Jesse Welles

LP: Middle

Yr: 2025

Song 9: Sixteen Blue

Artist: The Replacements

LP: Let It Be

Yr: 1984

Song 10: Road Runner

Artist: Aerosmith

LP: Honkin' On Bobo

Yr: 2004

Song 11: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.390)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr:

Song 12: Locked In A Cage

Artist: Brick + Mortar

LP:

Yr: 2013

Song 13: Not Over You (acoustic)

Artist: Tessa Violet

LP:

Yr: 2016

Song 14: Common People

Artist: Pulp

LP: Different Class

Yr: 1995

Song 15: Truth Is

Artist: Adrian Belew

LP: Side Three

Yr: 2006

Song 16: Keep Me Hangin' On

Artist: Vanilla Fudge

LP: Classic Rock 1968

Yr: 1968

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





