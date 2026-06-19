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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
When What You Want is Mr. Spock
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, that was Nerf Herder with “Mr. Spock” from their 2002 release “American Cheese”. Hey, welcome to the little radio café that changes everything—from way out here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 488.

This time the Sonic Café drops a music mix we really dig—spanning 41 years from 1984 to 2025. You’ll hear great stuff from Mt. Joy, a killer blues pairing with Keb’ Mo’ and Taj Mahal, plus the Gin Blossoms, The Replacements, Jesse Welles, Aerosmith, Brick + Mortar, Tessa Violet, Pulp from ’95, and lots more.

Also stopping by, comedian Josh Johnson tells us about the AI response that terrified him. We'll also revisit the back story behind Steve Perry’s 1984 hit “Oh Sherrie”, and in another wild installment of “Crazy Music Facts”, find out about that time Grace Slick of Jefferson Starship tried to spike President Nixon’s coffee with LSD.

So let’s get rolling. From 2018, here’s the band is Parquet Courts, the tune is “Tenderness”, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mr. Spock
Artist: Nerf Herder, Parry Gripp
LP: American Cheese (Reissue)
Yr: 2002
Song 2: Tenderness
Artist: Parquet Courts
LP: Wide Awake!
Yr: 2018
Song 3: The Artificial Intelligence Response That Left Me Terrified. Does this scare you?
Artist: Josh Johnson
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Lucy
Artist: Mt. Joy
LP:
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Oh Sherrie
Artist: Steve Perry
LP: Street Talk
Yr: 1984
Song 6: Thicker Than Mud
Artist: Taj Mahal/Keb Mo'
LP: Room On The Porch
Yr: 2025
Song 7: Until I Fall Away
Artist: Gin Blossoms
LP: New Miserable Experience
Year: 1992
Song 8: Horses
Artist: Jesse Welles
LP: Middle
Yr: 2025
Song 9: Sixteen Blue
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Let It Be
Yr: 1984
Song 10: Road Runner
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: Honkin' On Bobo
Yr: 2004
Song 11: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.390)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr:
Song 12: Locked In A Cage
Artist: Brick + Mortar
LP:
Yr: 2013
Song 13: Not Over You (acoustic)
Artist: Tessa Violet
LP:
Yr: 2016
Song 14: Common People
Artist: Pulp
LP: Different Class
Yr: 1995
Song 15: Truth Is
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Side Three
Yr: 2006
Song 16: Keep Me Hangin' On
Artist: Vanilla Fudge
LP: Classic Rock 1968
Yr: 1968
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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