Sonic Café, that was Nerf Herder with “Mr. Spock” from their 2002 release “American Cheese”. Hey, welcome to the little radio café that changes everything—from way out here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 488.
This time the Sonic Café drops a music mix we really dig—spanning 41 years from 1984 to 2025. You’ll hear great stuff from Mt. Joy, a killer blues pairing with Keb’ Mo’ and Taj Mahal, plus the Gin Blossoms, The Replacements, Jesse Welles, Aerosmith, Brick + Mortar, Tessa Violet, Pulp from ’95, and lots more.
Also stopping by, comedian Josh Johnson tells us about the AI response that terrified him. We'll also revisit the back story behind Steve Perry’s 1984 hit “Oh Sherrie”, and in another wild installment of “Crazy Music Facts”, find out about that time Grace Slick of Jefferson Starship tried to spike President Nixon’s coffee with LSD.
So let’s get rolling. From 2018, here’s the band is Parquet Courts, the tune is “Tenderness”, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mr. Spock Artist: Nerf Herder, Parry Gripp LP: American Cheese (Reissue) Yr: 2002 Song 2: Tenderness Artist: Parquet Courts LP: Wide Awake! Yr: 2018 Song 3: The Artificial Intelligence Response That Left Me Terrified. Does this scare you? Artist: Josh Johnson LP: Yr: Song 4: Lucy Artist: Mt. Joy LP: Yr. 2025 Song 5: Oh Sherrie Artist: Steve Perry LP: Street Talk Yr: 1984 Song 6: Thicker Than Mud Artist: Taj Mahal/Keb Mo' LP: Room On The Porch Yr: 2025 Song 7: Until I Fall Away Artist: Gin Blossoms LP: New Miserable Experience Year: 1992 Song 8: Horses Artist: Jesse Welles LP: Middle Yr: 2025 Song 9: Sixteen Blue Artist: The Replacements LP: Let It Be Yr: 1984 Song 10: Road Runner Artist: Aerosmith LP: Honkin' On Bobo Yr: 2004 Song 11: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.390) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: Song 12: Locked In A Cage Artist: Brick + Mortar LP: Yr: 2013 Song 13: Not Over You (acoustic) Artist: Tessa Violet LP: Yr: 2016 Song 14: Common People Artist: Pulp LP: Different Class Yr: 1995 Song 15: Truth Is Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side Three Yr: 2006 Song 16: Keep Me Hangin' On Artist: Vanilla Fudge LP: Classic Rock 1968 Yr: 1968
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.