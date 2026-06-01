Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 50min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE RIP Roger Cook Murdoch smear campaign against Kiwi investigative journalist killed most popular UK current affairs show (Sep12) - 00:30:00

#3 - Kanishka Narayan cabinet office consultant turned minister for AI & Online Safety wants to control Musk and co BBCPM 15Jun26 - 00:10:00

#4 - Andy Burnham holds rally following Makerfield by-election win - 00:10:00

#5 - David Dimbleby What's The Monarchy For E1of3 Secrecy Spin & Control (Dec25) - 01:00:00

#6 - Donald Trump Says Benjamin Netanyahu Must Be More Responsible With Lebanon at G7 Summit - 00:07:00

#7 - JD Vance blasts Netanyahu attack on Trump and USA, Israel's only ally in the world - 00:04:00

#8 - Scott Ritter: Russia Has Already Made Its Decision NATOs worst nightmare begins - 00:25:00

#9 - OCCULT The Big Club, Satanic Inversion, How They Flip Everything To Rule You - 00:10:00