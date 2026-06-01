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Program Information
State Of The City reports
RIP Roger Cook, Murdoch smear campaign against Kiwi investigative journalist killed most popular UK current affairs show
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 19, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/06/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-27/
#1 - Complete 3hr 50min show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE RIP Roger Cook Murdoch smear campaign against Kiwi investigative journalist killed most popular UK current affairs show (Sep12) - 00:30:00
#3 - Kanishka Narayan cabinet office consultant turned minister for AI & Online Safety wants to control Musk and co BBCPM 15Jun26 - 00:10:00
#4 - Andy Burnham holds rally following Makerfield by-election win - 00:10:00
#5 - David Dimbleby What's The Monarchy For E1of3 Secrecy Spin & Control (Dec25) - 01:00:00
#6 - Donald Trump Says Benjamin Netanyahu Must Be More Responsible With Lebanon at G7 Summit - 00:07:00
#7 - JD Vance blasts Netanyahu attack on Trump and USA, Israel's only ally in the world - 00:04:00
#8 - Scott Ritter: Russia Has Already Made Its Decision NATOs worst nightmare begins - 00:25:00
#9 - OCCULT The Big Club, Satanic Inversion, How They Flip Everything To Rule You - 00:10:00

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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 00:04:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 June 19, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 