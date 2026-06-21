Summary: Israel and Netanyahu spent years shaping Donald Trump’s worldview, nudging him step by step toward confrontation with Iran, convincing him that war was strategy, that escalation was strength, that their enemies must become America’s enemies too.

But the moment he shifted course, the moment he opened the door to a peace process, the same forces that once praised him turned against him without hesitation.

The donors, the influencers, the political allies, the lobbyists, the media voices in Tel Aviv, all recoiled as if peace itself were a threat to their power.

And while Trump tried to de escalate, Israel kept striking Lebanon, each bombing run a spark thrown toward Iran, each explosion an attempt to reignite a war the region cannot survive.

Meanwhile, Danny Danon walked into the United Nations expecting the old deference, only to be met with a wall of outrage, a global audience no longer willing to swallow the lies or excuse the brutality.

The world is changing, and Israel’s narrative is cracking under the weight of its own actions.

Danon could not charm his way out, could not shout his way out, could not spin his way out.

The room saw him clearly, and clarity is something Israel’s leadership has feared for decades.

And as we watch this shift unfold, we are left with a haunting truth.

The United States could have built real alliances, real trust, real partnerships across the world if it had simply stood for the values it claims to champion.

Freedom for all.

Justice for all.

Dignity for all.

Not selectively.

Not strategically.

But universally.

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This is This Week in Palestine.