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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
June 17, 2026, midnight
1. Come Around - TajhShaniEvans
2. Ayanna Monet - Lone Catalysts
3. Across tha Pond (UK Shout Out) - Tek tha Supah LAtin
4. The Voynich Manuscript - Ghost of the Machine
5. Stand Up - T&J
6. Move Ya Body - Mad Skillz
7. Sous controle - M.o.I. ft. Daz ini, Walter MC, Tiemoko, Jeanjass & Jaahydd
8. Me & A.G. - Masta Ace ft. A.G.
9. To The Sky - Green Street ft. G.o.D. Jewels
10. Hip-Hope - J Who ft. Chezz.One
11. This is Easy (inSTEMental) - BP
12. Smile - Destruct & AGQ ft. Styliztik Jones, Jayy Perry
13. Clint Barton - J.Murph
14. Throw Your Hands in the Air - Cypress Hill ft. Erick Sermon, Redman and MC Eiht
15. Harvest Season - Rebels to the Grain
16. this has probably been used - all these fingers
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:13 1 June 21, 2026
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