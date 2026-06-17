1. Come Around - TajhShaniEvans 2. Ayanna Monet - Lone Catalysts 3. Across tha Pond (UK Shout Out) - Tek tha Supah LAtin 4. The Voynich Manuscript - Ghost of the Machine 5. Stand Up - T&J 6. Move Ya Body - Mad Skillz 7. Sous controle - M.o.I. ft. Daz ini, Walter MC, Tiemoko, Jeanjass & Jaahydd 8. Me & A.G. - Masta Ace ft. A.G. 9. To The Sky - Green Street ft. G.o.D. Jewels 10. Hip-Hope - J Who ft. Chezz.One 11. This is Easy (inSTEMental) - BP 12. Smile - Destruct & AGQ ft. Styliztik Jones, Jayy Perry 13. Clint Barton - J.Murph 14. Throw Your Hands in the Air - Cypress Hill ft. Erick Sermon, Redman and MC Eiht 15. Harvest Season - Rebels to the Grain 16. this has probably been used - all these fingers
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
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