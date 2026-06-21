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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Oh oh...
Weekly Program
Alice Carter-Champion, Philippe Ciais
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 21, 2026, midnight
Maybe the Gulf Stream doesnt stop. What does that mean for extreme climate change in Europe? Dr. Alice Carter-Champion from Royal Holloway finds the surprising deep past story with news for today. When permafrost thaws, natural systems could release more greenhouse gases than humans. From Institut Pierre Simon Laplace in France, Dr. Philippe Ciais returns with worrying new science.

First, Planet Earth is frantically waving hands about climate change. Overheated Western Europe and America. Unheard-of June wildfires on Greenland. Antarctica above freezing even in dark winter. This should not be happening. Heres the quick news.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:48 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260624 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 21, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 260624 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 21, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260624 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 21, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 