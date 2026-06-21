Summary: Maybe the Gulf Stream doesnt stop. What does that mean for extreme climate change in Europe? Dr. Alice Carter-Champion from Royal Holloway finds the surprising deep past story with news for today. When permafrost thaws, natural systems could release more greenhouse gases than humans. From Institut Pierre Simon Laplace in France, Dr. Philippe Ciais returns with worrying new science.



First, Planet Earth is frantically waving hands about climate change. Overheated Western Europe and America. Unheard-of June wildfires on Greenland. Antarctica above freezing even in dark winter. This should not be happening. Heres the quick news.