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EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.



TRACKLIST



01. Elza - Stay with Me

02. Cameo Culture - Told You So

03. Ancient Astronauts - I Came Running

04. Delerium - Blue Fires ft. Mim Page

05. DJ Krush - Keeping The Motion

06. Jazzanova - Bohemian Sunset

07. Ephemerals - You'll Never See Me Cry

08. Tor - Sunyata

09. afterlife - Lovedub

10. Eric Hilton - Put Em Down

11. a.s.o. - My Baby's Got It Out For Me

12. Hooverphonic - Mad About You