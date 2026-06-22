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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Elza - Stay with Me 02. Cameo Culture - Told You So 03. Ancient Astronauts - I Came Running 04. Delerium - Blue Fires ft. Mim Page 05. DJ Krush - Keeping The Motion 06. Jazzanova - Bohemian Sunset 07. Ephemerals - You'll Never See Me Cry 08. Tor - Sunyata 09. afterlife - Lovedub 10. Eric Hilton - Put Em Down 11. a.s.o. - My Baby's Got It Out For Me 12. Hooverphonic - Mad About You