Marilyne Lainie is a founder and now executive director of Nkoko Iju Africa. She talks about the history, mission, successes, difficulties and alliances related to providing support - and potential exits - for young women who have turned to the sex industry for survival
Primary interview by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional clips from Nkoko Iju Africa Empower Her project documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeL5W-ghZ8c. WINGS series editor, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org