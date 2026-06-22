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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Nkoko Iju Africa pushing against stigma
Weekly Program
Marilyne Lainie
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 22, 2026, midnight
Marilyne Lainie is a founder and now executive director of Nkoko Iju Africa. She talks about the history, mission, successes, difficulties and alliances related to providing support - and potential exits - for young women who have turned to the sex industry for survival
Primary interview by Diana Wanyonyi. Additional clips from Nkoko Iju Africa Empower Her project documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeL5W-ghZ8c. WINGS series editor, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

WINGS #11-26 SexWorkSupport-Kenya Download Program Podcast
updated from 2023
00:28:43 1 June 22, 2026
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 