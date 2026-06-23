The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
June is African American Music Appreciation Month! Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage. I’ll join the celebration on the MIGFS Show with my show – Color Them Country – from title of new book by Kelly McCartney and Rissi Palmer and illustrated by Rhiannon Giddens. The book, of course, gets its name from Linda Martell’s groundbreaking 1970 release of the same name which included her cover of Color Him Father. You’ll hear that track along with varied representative selection of songs from over the last 100 years that represent African America’s contributions to country music.
The Haberdasher
Linda Martell Color Him Father Color Me Country Plantation Rissi Palmer Country Girl Rissi Palmer Mighty Loud Ruby Falls Sweet Country Girl Single 50 States Lil Hardin Armstrong I'm Knockin' at the Cabin Door 1936-1940 Anthology Stardust Records Sister Rosetta Tharpe 99 1/2 Won't Do The Best of Sister Rosetta Tharpe Savoy Records Etta Baker & Cora Phillips Carolina Breakdown Carolina Breakdown Music Maker Recordings Odetta Santy Anno Classic Odetta, Vol. 3: Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues Top Tracks Elizabeth Cotten Freight Train Elizabeth Cotten, Vol. 3: When I'm Gone Smithsonian Folkways Recordings/Folkways Records Valerie June Big Dream My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall Oh Boy Records Frankie Staton Love One Another (feat. Speckled Rainbow) Bi-Centennial - 1976 (feat. Speckled Rainbow) - Single Tramp Records Charley Pride Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone Charley Pride's 10th Album RCA/Legacy Ray Charles Just a Little Lovin' (Will Go a Long Way) Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, Vols 1 & 2 (2024 Remaster) Tangerine Records Esther Phillips Am I That Easy to Forget The Country Side of Esther Rhino Atlantic Joe Simon The Chokin' Kind The Chokin' Kind Monument/Legacy Solomon Burke I Can't Stop Loving You Soul Power Music (Live) Warner Music Group James & Bobby Purify Sixteen Tons The Pure Sound of the Purifys Arista/Legacy Bobby Hebb Good Good Lovin' Sunny Hip-O Select Lizzie No Outlaws Hard Won Lizzie No Po' Girl Montana Follow Your Bliss Fantasy Adia Victoria Mean-Hearted Woman A Southern Gothic Atlantic Records Sunny War Lucid Lucy Simple Syrup Hen House Studios Jake Blount Once There Was No Sun The New Faith Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Vocal Rest Records Tina Turner Bayou Song Tina Turns The Country On! Rhino The Pointer Sisters Fairytale That's a Plenty Hip-O Select Curtis Mayfield Dirty Laundry Honesty Flavour of Sound Arthur Alexander Sally Sue Brown Lonely Just Like Me Rhino Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown Mama Mambo Bogalusa Boogie Man Universal Music Division Decca Records France O. B. McClinton I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal Family Tradition Jukebox Records Johnny Adams Hell Yes I Cheated Introduction to Johnny Adams Fuel 2000 Sammy Davis Jr Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) Country Sammy Style Platinum Music Libraries Lil Nas X Old Town Road 7 Columbia Nat Myers Pray For Rain Yellow Peril Easy Eye Sound