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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher Gives Terry Allen The Cause and Effect Treatment
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
June 23, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

June is African American Music Appreciation Month! Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.
I’ll join the celebration on the MIGFS Show with my show – Color Them Country – from title of new book by Kelly McCartney and Rissi Palmer and illustrated by Rhiannon Giddens. The book, of course, gets its name from Linda Martell’s groundbreaking 1970 release of the same name which included her cover of Color Him Father.
You’ll hear that track along with varied representative selection of songs from over the last 100 years that represent African America’s contributions to country music.

The Haberdasher

Linda Martell Color Him Father Color Me Country Plantation
Rissi Palmer Country Girl Rissi Palmer Mighty Loud
Ruby Falls Sweet Country Girl Single 50 States
Lil Hardin Armstrong I'm Knockin' at the Cabin Door 1936-1940 Anthology Stardust Records
Sister Rosetta Tharpe 99 1/2 Won't Do The Best of Sister Rosetta Tharpe Savoy Records
Etta Baker & Cora Phillips Carolina Breakdown Carolina Breakdown Music Maker Recordings
Odetta Santy Anno Classic Odetta, Vol. 3: Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues Top Tracks
Elizabeth Cotten Freight Train Elizabeth Cotten, Vol. 3: When I'm Gone Smithsonian Folkways Recordings/Folkways Records
Valerie June Big Dream My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall Oh Boy Records
Frankie Staton Love One Another (feat. Speckled Rainbow) Bi-Centennial - 1976 (feat. Speckled Rainbow) - Single Tramp Records
Charley Pride Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone Charley Pride's 10th Album RCA/Legacy
Ray Charles Just a Little Lovin' (Will Go a Long Way) Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, Vols 1 & 2 (2024 Remaster) Tangerine Records
Esther Phillips Am I That Easy to Forget The Country Side of Esther Rhino Atlantic
Joe Simon The Chokin' Kind The Chokin' Kind Monument/Legacy
Solomon Burke I Can't Stop Loving You Soul Power Music (Live) Warner Music Group
James & Bobby Purify Sixteen Tons The Pure Sound of the Purifys Arista/Legacy
Bobby Hebb Good Good Lovin' Sunny Hip-O Select
Lizzie No Outlaws Hard Won Lizzie No
Po' Girl Montana Follow Your Bliss Fantasy
Adia Victoria Mean-Hearted Woman A Southern Gothic Atlantic Records
Sunny War Lucid Lucy Simple Syrup Hen House Studios
Jake Blount Once There Was No Sun The New Faith Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Vocal Rest Records
Tina Turner Bayou Song Tina Turns The Country On! Rhino
The Pointer Sisters Fairytale That's a Plenty Hip-O Select
Curtis Mayfield Dirty Laundry Honesty Flavour of Sound
Arthur Alexander Sally Sue Brown Lonely Just Like Me Rhino
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown Mama Mambo Bogalusa Boogie Man Universal Music Division Decca Records France
O. B. McClinton I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal Family Tradition Jukebox Records
Johnny Adams Hell Yes I Cheated Introduction to Johnny Adams Fuel 2000
Sammy Davis Jr Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) Country Sammy Style Platinum Music Libraries
Lil Nas X Old Town Road 7 Columbia
Nat Myers Pray For Rain Yellow Peril Easy Eye Sound

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02:00:00 1 June 22, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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