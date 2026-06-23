Notes: Hey Listeners,



June is African American Music Appreciation Month! Created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, this month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.

I’ll join the celebration on the MIGFS Show with my show – Color Them Country – from title of new book by Kelly McCartney and Rissi Palmer and illustrated by Rhiannon Giddens. The book, of course, gets its name from Linda Martell’s groundbreaking 1970 release of the same name which included her cover of Color Him Father.

You’ll hear that track along with varied representative selection of songs from over the last 100 years that represent African America’s contributions to country music.



The Haberdasher



Linda Martell Color Him Father Color Me Country Plantation

Rissi Palmer Country Girl Rissi Palmer Mighty Loud

Ruby Falls Sweet Country Girl Single 50 States

Lil Hardin Armstrong I'm Knockin' at the Cabin Door 1936-1940 Anthology Stardust Records

Sister Rosetta Tharpe 99 1/2 Won't Do The Best of Sister Rosetta Tharpe Savoy Records

Etta Baker & Cora Phillips Carolina Breakdown Carolina Breakdown Music Maker Recordings

Odetta Santy Anno Classic Odetta, Vol. 3: Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues Top Tracks

Elizabeth Cotten Freight Train Elizabeth Cotten, Vol. 3: When I'm Gone Smithsonian Folkways Recordings/Folkways Records

Valerie June Big Dream My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall Oh Boy Records

Frankie Staton Love One Another (feat. Speckled Rainbow) Bi-Centennial - 1976 (feat. Speckled Rainbow) - Single Tramp Records

Charley Pride Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone Charley Pride's 10th Album RCA/Legacy

Ray Charles Just a Little Lovin' (Will Go a Long Way) Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, Vols 1 & 2 (2024 Remaster) Tangerine Records

Esther Phillips Am I That Easy to Forget The Country Side of Esther Rhino Atlantic

Joe Simon The Chokin' Kind The Chokin' Kind Monument/Legacy

Solomon Burke I Can't Stop Loving You Soul Power Music (Live) Warner Music Group

James & Bobby Purify Sixteen Tons The Pure Sound of the Purifys Arista/Legacy

Bobby Hebb Good Good Lovin' Sunny Hip-O Select

Lizzie No Outlaws Hard Won Lizzie No

Po' Girl Montana Follow Your Bliss Fantasy

Adia Victoria Mean-Hearted Woman A Southern Gothic Atlantic Records

Sunny War Lucid Lucy Simple Syrup Hen House Studios

Jake Blount Once There Was No Sun The New Faith Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Justin Golden Downtown Blues Golden Country: Vol. 1 Vocal Rest Records

Tina Turner Bayou Song Tina Turns The Country On! Rhino

The Pointer Sisters Fairytale That's a Plenty Hip-O Select

Curtis Mayfield Dirty Laundry Honesty Flavour of Sound

Arthur Alexander Sally Sue Brown Lonely Just Like Me Rhino

Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown Mama Mambo Bogalusa Boogie Man Universal Music Division Decca Records France

O. B. McClinton I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal Family Tradition Jukebox Records

Johnny Adams Hell Yes I Cheated Introduction to Johnny Adams Fuel 2000

Sammy Davis Jr Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) Country Sammy Style Platinum Music Libraries

Lil Nas X Old Town Road 7 Columbia

Nat Myers Pray For Rain Yellow Peril Easy Eye Sound

