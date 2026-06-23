Summary: When it comes to electric vehicles, we hear a lot more about cars than we do about big rig trucks. The fact is that while Americans are buying electric cars at record rates, the electrification of the US trucking fleet is on a slow roll. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Adam Browning from Forum Mobility, a company that is trying to change that. We look at Forum Mobility’s vision for helping freight companies go electric, get a glimpse of the new electric trucks coming to market, and compare how America’s electric freight fleet compares to others around the world.