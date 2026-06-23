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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Adam Browning
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 23, 2026, midnight
When it comes to electric vehicles, we hear a lot more about cars than we do about big rig trucks. The fact is that while Americans are buying electric cars at record rates, the electrification of the US trucking fleet is on a slow roll. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Adam Browning from Forum Mobility, a company that is trying to change that. We look at Forum Mobility’s vision for helping freight companies go electric, get a glimpse of the new electric trucks coming to market, and compare how America’s electric freight fleet compares to others around the world.
Track: Truckin’
Artist: David West & Pickin’ On
Album: Pickin’ on The Grateful Dead: A Tribute
Label: CMH Records
Year: 1997

Track: Keep On Truckin’
Artist: Tad Walters & Bullfrog McGhee
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2011

Track: Truck Driving Man
Artist: Glen Campbell
Album: Big Bluegrass Special
Label: Capitol
Year: 1962

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00:29:00 1 June 23, 2026
San Francisco
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