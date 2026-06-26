Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260626.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- A great deal of international news focused on the record breaking heatwaves in parts of Europe. UN Secretary-General Guterres called for immediate action to reduce greenhouse gases and not allow data centers unless self powered by renewable energy. An excerpted interview with Samantha Burgess of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service. She describes what is causing the current heat wave, whether these events will continue to get worse, and why Europe is heating up twice as fast as most of the world.



From FRANCE- First a press review about Kier Starmer's resignation as the UK Prime Minister. Press reviews on the UN report on Israeli genocide of Palestinian children- the press stated the case of 21,000 dead children, but also emphasized that anyone under 18 is considered a child and many of those fighting the Israeli troops were young. There were two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela and it is feared that thousands are dead.



From CUBA- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized and corrected recent pronouncements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Cuban incompetence and changes in government structure. A Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro spoke with a Mexican newspaper about the discussions that have been taking place between Cuba and the US, which she reports have not reached any significant progress- she says the US wants to dictate changes and keeps adding aggressive sanctions. The Bolivian right-wing President Paz has declared a state of emergency, using the military to end weeks of indigenous and union led protests calling for an end to austerity measures. More details about the 88 page United Nations report stating that Israel was committing genocide war crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Lebanon reports that Israel has killed nearly 4000 citizens.



From JAPAN- Many Japanese politicians are calling for preparations for a new era of warfare and reconsidering the principle of not allowing nuclear weapons into Japan. A new opinion poll found that worldwide 76% of people surveyed have no confidence in president Trump. Zelensky announced more drone attacks on petroleum facilities in Russia far from the border. Netanyahu announced military actions will continue in Palestine.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Our climate is always changing. I do not believe that human activity is causing these dramatic changes to our climate the way these scientists are portraying it."

--Marco Rubio



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

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