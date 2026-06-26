Sonic Café #489/Yes Chef!

Subtitle: Yes Chef!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 26, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café kicks things off with the Counting Crows and their track “Boxcars” from the 2025 “Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets” release. Welcome to our cozy little radio café tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, where eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture always find their groove. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 489.



We’ve cooked up something special this time. First, get ready for a laugh-out-loud sketch from Key & Peele that hilariously exposes the mind games of competitive cooking shows. Later in the show, comedian Shane Gillis takes to the skies for a hilarious exchange with a flight attendant — classic comedy with altitude.



Our music mix is pulled from 57 years. Tune in for The Breeders from ’92, Neil Young finally settling the question — is it better to burn out or fade away? — we join Sam Fender for a bit of people watching. Plus gems from Duffy, Paul McCartney, Wet Leg, Cowboy Junkies covering “Sweet Jane,” and many more. Plus, we’ll dial the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 to spin Spirit’s “I Got a Line on You.”



And hey — a warm Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, United Nations Home Security. Their motto? “There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for you… but very little we can.” Classic.



So let’s get to it — here’s Billy Squier from 1984, and we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Boxcars

Artist: Counting Crows

LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Rock Me Tonite

Artist: Billy Squier

LP: Signs Of Life

Yr: 1984

Song 3: Cooking Shows Can Mess with Your Head

Artist: Key & Peele

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 4: Safari

Artist: The Breeders

LP: Safari

Yr. 1992

Song 5: Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)

Artist: Neil Young

LP: LIve Rust

Yr: 1979

Song 6: United Nations Home Security

Artist:

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 7: People Watching

Artist: Sam Fender

LP: People Watching

Year: 2024

Song 8: Well Well Well

Artist: Duffy

LP: Endlessly

Yr: 2010

Song 9: Coming Up (2011 Remaster)

Artist: Paul McCartney

LP: McCartney II

Yr: 2018

Song 10: I Got A Line On You

Artist: Spirit

LP: Time Circles

Yr: 1968

Song 11: Hilarious Airplane Sketch

Artist: Shane Gillis

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 12: Catch These Fists

Artist: Wet Leg

LP: Moisturizer

Yr: 2025

Song 13: Sweet Jane

Artist: Cowboy Junkies

LP: Trinity Session Revisited

Yr: 1988

Song 14: Mrs. Robinson (Remastered)

Artist: The Lemonheads

LP: It's A Shame About Ray

Yr: 1992

Song 15: Sex And Candy

Artist: Maroon 5

LP: V

Yr: 2014

Song 16: The Greatest

Artist: They Might Be Giants

LP: I Like Fun

Yr: 2018

Song 17: Graveyard

Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

LP: Space Junk

Yr: 2025

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





