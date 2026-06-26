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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Yes Chef!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 26, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café kicks things off with the Counting Crows and their track “Boxcars” from the 2025 “Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets” release. Welcome to our cozy little radio café tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, where eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture always find their groove. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 489.

We’ve cooked up something special this time. First, get ready for a laugh-out-loud sketch from Key & Peele that hilariously exposes the mind games of competitive cooking shows. Later in the show, comedian Shane Gillis takes to the skies for a hilarious exchange with a flight attendant — classic comedy with altitude.

Our music mix is pulled from 57 years. Tune in for The Breeders from ’92, Neil Young finally settling the question — is it better to burn out or fade away? — we join Sam Fender for a bit of people watching. Plus gems from Duffy, Paul McCartney, Wet Leg, Cowboy Junkies covering “Sweet Jane,” and many more. Plus, we’ll dial the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 to spin Spirit’s “I Got a Line on You.”

And hey — a warm Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, United Nations Home Security. Their motto? “There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for you… but very little we can.” Classic.

So let’s get to it — here’s Billy Squier from 1984, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Boxcars
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Rock Me Tonite
Artist: Billy Squier
LP: Signs Of Life
Yr: 1984
Song 3: Cooking Shows Can Mess with Your Head
Artist: Key & Peele
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Safari
Artist: The Breeders
LP: Safari
Yr. 1992
Song 5: Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)
Artist: Neil Young
LP: LIve Rust
Yr: 1979
Song 6: United Nations Home Security
Artist:
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 7: People Watching
Artist: Sam Fender
LP: People Watching
Year: 2024
Song 8: Well Well Well
Artist: Duffy
LP: Endlessly
Yr: 2010
Song 9: Coming Up (2011 Remaster)
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: McCartney II
Yr: 2018
Song 10: I Got A Line On You
Artist: Spirit
LP: Time Circles
Yr: 1968
Song 11: Hilarious Airplane Sketch
Artist: Shane Gillis
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 12: Catch These Fists
Artist: Wet Leg
LP: Moisturizer
Yr: 2025
Song 13: Sweet Jane
Artist: Cowboy Junkies
LP: Trinity Session Revisited
Yr: 1988
Song 14: Mrs. Robinson (Remastered)
Artist: The Lemonheads
LP: It's A Shame About Ray
Yr: 1992
Song 15: Sex And Candy
Artist: Maroon 5
LP: V
Yr: 2014
Song 16: The Greatest
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr: 2018
Song 17: Graveyard
Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
LP: Space Junk
Yr: 2025
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 June 26, 2026
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