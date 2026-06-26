Sonic Café kicks things off with the Counting Crows and their track “Boxcars” from the 2025 “Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets” release. Welcome to our cozy little radio café tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, where eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture always find their groove. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 489.
We’ve cooked up something special this time. First, get ready for a laugh-out-loud sketch from Key & Peele that hilariously exposes the mind games of competitive cooking shows. Later in the show, comedian Shane Gillis takes to the skies for a hilarious exchange with a flight attendant — classic comedy with altitude.
Our music mix is pulled from 57 years. Tune in for The Breeders from ’92, Neil Young finally settling the question — is it better to burn out or fade away? — we join Sam Fender for a bit of people watching. Plus gems from Duffy, Paul McCartney, Wet Leg, Cowboy Junkies covering “Sweet Jane,” and many more. Plus, we’ll dial the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968 to spin Spirit’s “I Got a Line on You.”
And hey — a warm Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, United Nations Home Security. Their motto? “There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for you… but very little we can.” Classic.
So let’s get to it — here’s Billy Squier from 1984, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Boxcars Artist: Counting Crows LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets Yr: 2025 Song 2: Rock Me Tonite Artist: Billy Squier LP: Signs Of Life Yr: 1984 Song 3: Cooking Shows Can Mess with Your Head Artist: Key & Peele LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: Safari Artist: The Breeders LP: Safari Yr. 1992 Song 5: Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black) Artist: Neil Young LP: LIve Rust Yr: 1979 Song 6: United Nations Home Security Artist: LP: Yr: 2025 Song 7: People Watching Artist: Sam Fender LP: People Watching Year: 2024 Song 8: Well Well Well Artist: Duffy LP: Endlessly Yr: 2010 Song 9: Coming Up (2011 Remaster) Artist: Paul McCartney LP: McCartney II Yr: 2018 Song 10: I Got A Line On You Artist: Spirit LP: Time Circles Yr: 1968 Song 11: Hilarious Airplane Sketch Artist: Shane Gillis LP: Yr: 2025 Song 12: Catch These Fists Artist: Wet Leg LP: Moisturizer Yr: 2025 Song 13: Sweet Jane Artist: Cowboy Junkies LP: Trinity Session Revisited Yr: 1988 Song 14: Mrs. Robinson (Remastered) Artist: The Lemonheads LP: It's A Shame About Ray Yr: 1992 Song 15: Sex And Candy Artist: Maroon 5 LP: V Yr: 2014 Song 16: The Greatest Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr: 2018 Song 17: Graveyard Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives LP: Space Junk Yr: 2025
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.