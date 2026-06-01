Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be jettisoned, speaks at British Chamber of Commerce conference - 00:20:00

#3 - Peter Oborne Starmer is out Can Burnham bring new hope to Britain MEE - 00:05:00

#4 - Farage Delivers 10 year Brexit Anniversary Message - 00:05:00

#5 - Neil Oliver Social media ban NOTHING to do with protecting children Neil Oliver & I BELIEVED No Longer - 00:45:00

#6 - Dr John Campell has covid vaccine caused cancer vaccine lies - 00:20:00

#7 - Scott Ritter and dogs Russia and US_Iran MoU Ukraine Attacks Moscow - 00:30:00

#8 - Prof Glenn Diesen Is Europe Preparing for War with Russia - 00:20:00

#9 - Ali McForever Elon Cannot Go To Mars SpaceX cannot go to Mars - 00:08:00

#10 - Tucker Carlson on Sky News Iran war the end for Trump, Musk MAGA the UK - 01:00:00

#11 - Tulsi Gabbard outgoing DNI Exposing Dr Fauci and US Govt Funded Gain-Of-Function Biolabs - 00:08:00

#12 - Benjamin H. Freedman anti-Zionist speech Willard Hotel Washington (1961) - 01:30:00