#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be jettisoned, speaks at British Chamber of Commerce conference - 00:20:00 #3 - Peter Oborne Starmer is out Can Burnham bring new hope to Britain MEE - 00:05:00 #4 - Farage Delivers 10 year Brexit Anniversary Message - 00:05:00 #5 - Neil Oliver Social media ban NOTHING to do with protecting children Neil Oliver & I BELIEVED No Longer - 00:45:00 #6 - Dr John Campell has covid vaccine caused cancer vaccine lies - 00:20:00 #7 - Scott Ritter and dogs Russia and US_Iran MoU Ukraine Attacks Moscow - 00:30:00 #8 - Prof Glenn Diesen Is Europe Preparing for War with Russia - 00:20:00 #9 - Ali McForever Elon Cannot Go To Mars SpaceX cannot go to Mars - 00:08:00 #10 - Tucker Carlson on Sky News Iran war the end for Trump, Musk MAGA the UK - 01:00:00 #11 - Tulsi Gabbard outgoing DNI Exposing Dr Fauci and US Govt Funded Gain-Of-Function Biolabs - 00:08:00 #12 - Benjamin H. Freedman anti-Zionist speech Willard Hotel Washington (1961) - 01:30:00