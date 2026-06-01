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Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 26, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/06/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-28/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be jettisoned, speaks at British Chamber of Commerce conference - 00:20:00
#3 - Peter Oborne Starmer is out Can Burnham bring new hope to Britain MEE - 00:05:00
#4 - Farage Delivers 10 year Brexit Anniversary Message - 00:05:00
#5 - Neil Oliver Social media ban NOTHING to do with protecting children Neil Oliver & I BELIEVED No Longer - 00:45:00
#6 - Dr John Campell has covid vaccine caused cancer vaccine lies - 00:20:00
#7 - Scott Ritter and dogs Russia and US_Iran MoU Ukraine Attacks Moscow - 00:30:00
#8 - Prof Glenn Diesen Is Europe Preparing for War with Russia - 00:20:00
#9 - Ali McForever Elon Cannot Go To Mars SpaceX cannot go to Mars - 00:08:00
#10 - Tucker Carlson on Sky News Iran war the end for Trump, Musk MAGA the UK - 01:00:00
#11 - Tulsi Gabbard outgoing DNI Exposing Dr Fauci and US Govt Funded Gain-Of-Function Biolabs - 00:08:00
#12 - Benjamin H. Freedman anti-Zionist speech Willard Hotel Washington (1961) - 01:30:00

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04:00:00 1 June 26, 2026
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