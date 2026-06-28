Summary: The war that was never supposed to end became the foundation of an entire political empire. A war stretched across decades, fueled by fear, sustained by ambition, and kept alive by leaders who understood that conflict can be the most profitable currency of all. Israel and Netanyahu built their power on that endless war — a war that pulled America into battles it never needed, never wanted, and never fully understood.

But then came the deal that broke the alliance. A moment when Washington shifted, when diplomacy dared to challenge the machinery of escalation, when the promise of peace threatened the very structure that had kept certain leaders untouchable. And the reaction was immediate: outrage, betrayal, political knives drawn in every direction. Because peace, for some, is more dangerous than war.

Then came the unmasking of Israeli officials. For the first time, the world watched them confronted on air, pressed by journalists who refused to bow, exposed in real time as their talking points collapsed under evidence. The shield of silence cracked, and the world saw what Palestinians have been saying for generations.

And now we enter the media war — a battlefield where narratives collide, where truth fights for oxygen, where propaganda is no longer guaranteed victory. Anchors challenge. Audiences question. Officials stumble. The old script is failing.

And in the middle of this chaos stands Donald Trump, spiraling into what many describe as political hallucinations. A man who once believed he controlled the board now realizes he was only a piece in someone else’s game. He is watching allies turn into enemies, watching donors vanish, watching the consequences of his own choices close in from every direction.

So where is the world heading now? Toward accountability? Toward collapse? Toward a new order? Or toward a storm none of us are prepared for?

The answer is not clear. And maybe that is the most honest place to begin.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.