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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the science behind the crisis
Weekly Program
Laura Sanchez-Gutierrez, Dmitri Kalashnikov
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2026, midnight
As Europe bakes in historic heat, Dr. Laura Sanchez-Gutierrez in the Netherlands with just in-time science on rampant heat waves in Europe - worse to come. Dr. Dmitri Kalashnikov in California - growing heat fuels record burn-off in the American West. Two Lead Authors with powerful science we all need to know - direct to you this week.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:04 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260701 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260701 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260701 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 