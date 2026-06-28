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Program Information
Crazy Heatwaves Europe - Fire in America
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: the science behind the crisis
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Laura Sanchez-Gutierrez, Dmitri Kalashnikov
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: June 28, 2026, midnight
Summary: As Europe bakes in historic heat, Dr. Laura Sanchez-Gutierrez in the Netherlands with just in-time science on rampant heat waves in Europe - worse to come. Dr. Dmitri Kalashnikov in California - growing heat fuels record burn-off in the American West. Two Lead Authors with powerful science we all need to know - direct to you this week.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:04 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 260701 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 28, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 5
Version 2: Ecoshock 260701 LoFi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 28, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None 6
Version 3: Ecoshock 260701 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 28, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo 5