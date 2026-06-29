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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Astrocolor - Tokyo Metro (Righteous Ranbows of Togetherness Remix) 02. Lola Leon - Gionvanni's Room 03. Pugilist - Alignment 04. Austra - Beyond A Mortal 05. Eric Hilton - Present Past and Future 06. Elza - Stay with Me 07. Kazam - Swag On 08. laika - Almost Sleeping 09. Kid Loco - A grand Love Theme 10. Le Peuple de L'Herbe - Ph Theme 11. Kruder & Dormeister - Black Baby 12. Ancient Astronauts - Robots Are Taking Over 13. Hooverphonic - Mad About You
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.