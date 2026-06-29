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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
US women's long struggle for abortion rights
Weekly Program
Dorothy Fadiman, et al.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2026, midnight
From Danger to Dignity is a 2-part documentary about women's struggle for abortion rights in the US, culminating in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision. This is Part 1. Part 2 (coming next week) includes the court's overturning of that decision and where things stand today. The audio is an adaptation of the video documentary From Danger to Dignity, created by Dorothy Fadiman.
Dorothy Fadiman, Frieda Werden. The original film credits are included in the audio.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Series Producer: Frieda Werden. For more info, email wings@wings.org

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00:28:51 1 June 29, 2026
California, Texas, Canada
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