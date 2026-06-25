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Program Information
Troubadour
The Freedom Show
13
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2026, midnight
A music and commentary radio show broadcast on WMBR in Cambridge. This program has a theme of Freedom, celebrating the time between Juneteenth and July 4th.
Produced by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed at edited at W.Bla3 studio in Medford, MA
Broadcast on WMBR on 6/25/26
All "bad" FCC words have been bleeped out. (not that many really, but just to be safe).
There are several WMBR ID's throughout.

Troubadour Download Program Podcast
The Freedom Show
01:59:19 1 June 25, 2026
Medford MA
  View Script
    
 01:59:19  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 