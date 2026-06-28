|
Jimmy Cliff, “Give The People What they Want”
from Give The People What they Want
Oneness
Dobby Dobson, “Halfway to Paradise”
from Halfway to Paradise
Double O
Slim Smith, “Build My World Around You”
from Build My Wolrl Around You/I Try
AFRO
Rocking Horse, “Hard Time”
from Hard Time
Impact!
Chenley Duffus, “To Be A Lover”
from Lee Scratch Perry
unknown
Burning Spear, “Resting Place”
from Marcus Garvey
Mercury Records - 1975
Horace Andy, “Skylarking”
from Best of Horace Andy
unknown
Harry Mudie, “Dub With a Difference (Remastered)”
from Harry Mudie Meet King Tubby In Dub Confrence, Vol. One
Moods International Records - 2015
Prince Far I, “Give I Strength”
from Heavy Manners: Anthology
unknown
Dennis Alcapone, “D.J.'S Choice”
from Guns Don't Argue, The Anthology (1970-1977)
Trojan - 1995
I Roy, “Cow Town Skank”
from TROJAN DJ BOX SET DISC 2
Trojan Records
Yabby U, “Hungering Dub”
from King Tubby's Prophecy
blood and fire
Dennis Brown, “Rocking Time”
from Yesterday Today and Tomorrow
unknown
Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”
from More Gregory
Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981
Tiger, “Heartical Vibes”
from Ready Fi Deam
unknown
Kam's HI-Landers, “Tell Them”
from Kam's HI-Landers
Kam's Records
Singing Francine, “Give The People What they Want”
from Steelband Woman
Charlie's Records
Shadow, “Something Wrong”
from Something Wrong
Charlie's Records
Mighty Duke, “Carnival Fire”
from Carnival Fire
Charlie's Records
Lord Melody, “Trinidad”
from Trinidad
Charlie's Records
Mighty Terror, “Soca Special”
from Soca Special
Charlie's Records
Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo, “Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo”
from Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo
Charlie's Records - 1977
Calypso Crazy, “Satan Coming”
from Satan Coming
Charlie's Records
Brother Mudada, “Skull Duggery”
from Skull Duggery
Charlie's Records
Lord Kitchener, “P.N.M. March”
from P.N.M. March
Charlie's Records
Mickey Mills and the Birds, “Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time”
from Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time
Charlie's Records
Carl Douglas, “Kung Fu Fighting”
from Kung Fu Fighting
20th Century
Curtis Mayfield, “Future Shock”
from Future Shock
Curtom
Donny Hathaway, “The Ghetto, Pt. 1”
from A Donny Hathaway Collection
Atlantic Records - 1990
B.T. Express, “Peace Pipe”
from Greatest Hits
Roadshow Records - 1979
Diana Ross, “Upside Down”
from Diana
UNI/MOTOWN - 1980
Michael Jackson, “Can’t Get Outta the Rain”
from Billie Jean B Side
Arista
Joe Bataan, “Peace, Friendship, Solidarity”
from Salsoul (2013 - Remaster)
Salsoul Records - 1973