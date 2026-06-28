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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2026, midnight


Jimmy Cliff, “Give The People What they Want”
from Give The People What they Want
Oneness

Dobby Dobson, “Halfway to Paradise”
from Halfway to Paradise
Double O

Slim Smith, “Build My World Around You”
from Build My Wolrl Around You/I Try
AFRO

Rocking Horse, “Hard Time”
from Hard Time
Impact!

Chenley Duffus, “To Be A Lover”
from Lee Scratch Perry
unknown

Burning Spear, “Resting Place”
from Marcus Garvey
Mercury Records - 1975

Horace Andy, “Skylarking”
from Best of Horace Andy
unknown

Harry Mudie, “Dub With a Difference (Remastered)”
from Harry Mudie Meet King Tubby In Dub Confrence, Vol. One
Moods International Records - 2015

Prince Far I, “Give I Strength”
from Heavy Manners: Anthology
unknown

Dennis Alcapone, “D.J.'S Choice”
from Guns Don't Argue, The Anthology (1970-1977)
Trojan - 1995

I Roy, “Cow Town Skank”
from TROJAN DJ BOX SET DISC 2
Trojan Records

Yabby U, “Hungering Dub”
from King Tubby's Prophecy
blood and fire

Dennis Brown, “Rocking Time”
from Yesterday Today and Tomorrow
unknown

Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”
from More Gregory
Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981

Tiger, “Heartical Vibes”
from Ready Fi Deam
unknown

Kam's HI-Landers, “Tell Them”
from Kam's HI-Landers
Kam's Records

Singing Francine, “Give The People What they Want”
from Steelband Woman
Charlie's Records

Shadow, “Something Wrong”
from Something Wrong
Charlie's Records

Mighty Duke, “Carnival Fire”
from Carnival Fire
Charlie's Records

Lord Melody, “Trinidad”
from Trinidad
Charlie's Records

Mighty Terror, “Soca Special”
from Soca Special
Charlie's Records

Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo, “Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo”
from Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo
Charlie's Records - 1977

Calypso Crazy, “Satan Coming”
from Satan Coming
Charlie's Records

Brother Mudada, “Skull Duggery”
from Skull Duggery
Charlie's Records

Lord Kitchener, “P.N.M. March”
from P.N.M. March
Charlie's Records

Mickey Mills and the Birds, “Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time”
from Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time
Charlie's Records

Carl Douglas, “Kung Fu Fighting”
from Kung Fu Fighting
20th Century

Curtis Mayfield, “Future Shock”
from Future Shock
Curtom

Donny Hathaway, “The Ghetto, Pt. 1”
from A Donny Hathaway Collection
Atlantic Records - 1990

B.T. Express, “Peace Pipe”
from Greatest Hits
Roadshow Records - 1979

Diana Ross, “Upside Down”
from Diana
UNI/MOTOWN - 1980

Michael Jackson, “Can’t Get Outta the Rain”
from Billie Jean B Side
Arista

Joe Bataan, “Peace, Friendship, Solidarity”
from Salsoul (2013 - Remaster)
Salsoul Records - 1973

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02:02:21 1 June 28, 2026
wrir studios
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