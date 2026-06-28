Notes:



Jimmy Cliff, “Give The People What they Want”

from Give The People What they Want

Oneness



Dobby Dobson, “Halfway to Paradise”

from Halfway to Paradise

Double O



Slim Smith, “Build My World Around You”

from Build My Wolrl Around You/I Try

AFRO



Rocking Horse, “Hard Time”

from Hard Time

Impact!



Chenley Duffus, “To Be A Lover”

from Lee Scratch Perry

unknown



Burning Spear, “Resting Place”

from Marcus Garvey

Mercury Records - 1975



Horace Andy, “Skylarking”

from Best of Horace Andy

unknown



Harry Mudie, “Dub With a Difference (Remastered)”

from Harry Mudie Meet King Tubby In Dub Confrence, Vol. One

Moods International Records - 2015



Prince Far I, “Give I Strength”

from Heavy Manners: Anthology

unknown



Dennis Alcapone, “D.J.'S Choice”

from Guns Don't Argue, The Anthology (1970-1977)

Trojan - 1995



I Roy, “Cow Town Skank”

from TROJAN DJ BOX SET DISC 2

Trojan Records



Yabby U, “Hungering Dub”

from King Tubby's Prophecy

blood and fire



Dennis Brown, “Rocking Time”

from Yesterday Today and Tomorrow

unknown



Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”

from More Gregory

Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981



Tiger, “Heartical Vibes”

from Ready Fi Deam

unknown



Kam's HI-Landers, “Tell Them”

from Kam's HI-Landers

Kam's Records



Singing Francine, “Give The People What they Want”

from Steelband Woman

Charlie's Records



Shadow, “Something Wrong”

from Something Wrong

Charlie's Records



Mighty Duke, “Carnival Fire”

from Carnival Fire

Charlie's Records



Lord Melody, “Trinidad”

from Trinidad

Charlie's Records



Mighty Terror, “Soca Special”

from Soca Special

Charlie's Records



Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo, “Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo”

from Jah-Ra-Ne-Mo

Charlie's Records - 1977



Calypso Crazy, “Satan Coming”

from Satan Coming

Charlie's Records



Brother Mudada, “Skull Duggery”

from Skull Duggery

Charlie's Records



Lord Kitchener, “P.N.M. March”

from P.N.M. March

Charlie's Records



Mickey Mills and the Birds, “Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time”

from Enjoy Let's Have a Good Time

Charlie's Records



Carl Douglas, “Kung Fu Fighting”

from Kung Fu Fighting

20th Century



Curtis Mayfield, “Future Shock”

from Future Shock

Curtom



Donny Hathaway, “The Ghetto, Pt. 1”

from A Donny Hathaway Collection

Atlantic Records - 1990



B.T. Express, “Peace Pipe”

from Greatest Hits

Roadshow Records - 1979



Diana Ross, “Upside Down”

from Diana

UNI/MOTOWN - 1980



Michael Jackson, “Can’t Get Outta the Rain”

from Billie Jean B Side

Arista



Joe Bataan, “Peace, Friendship, Solidarity”

from Salsoul (2013 - Remaster)

Salsoul Records - 1973