Proud Voices: Be You! #1996

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Carl Austin Behan, Drew Denny, Larry Kramer, Emma Schulman, Katrina, Kaitlin Hererra, Ayana, Cassie Vonn

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 29, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week on This Way Out: Emma Schulman takes to the LAPRIDE streets to hear what folks have to say about PRIDE, Plus, a Rainbow Rewind featuring Larry Kramer and in the news, the Supreme Courts of Nepal and Eswatini are ordering marriage equality and queer civil rights; don’t bet on trans protections in the U.K.’s game of PM roulette, and don’t bet on the New York Times for covering trans news; say goodbye to U.S.-funded AIDS care in South Africa, but say hello to animal world DEI in the documentary Second Nature..

Credits: Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Emma Schulman, NewsWrap reporters Marcos Najera and Ret, music: Purrfect the way you are by Tatsu & Lyov, Two, Three, Fall by Mice Parade from Freemusicarchive License by CC BY-NC-ND, and Kim Wilson

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



