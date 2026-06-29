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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Carl Austin Behan, Drew Denny, Larry Kramer, Emma Schulman, Katrina, Kaitlin Hererra, Ayana, Cassie Vonn
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2026, midnight
This week on This Way Out: Emma Schulman takes to the LAPRIDE streets to hear what folks have to say about PRIDE, Plus, a Rainbow Rewind featuring Larry Kramer and in the news, the Supreme Courts of Nepal and Eswatini are ordering marriage equality and queer civil rights; don’t bet on trans protections in the U.K.’s game of PM roulette, and don’t bet on the New York Times for covering trans news; say goodbye to U.S.-funded AIDS care in South Africa, but say hello to animal world DEI in the documentary Second Nature..
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Emma Schulman, NewsWrap reporters Marcos Najera and Ret, music: Purrfect the way you are by Tatsu & Lyov, Two, Three, Fall by Mice Parade from Freemusicarchive License by CC BY-NC-ND, and Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

Proud Voices: Be You! #1996 Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 June 29, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
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