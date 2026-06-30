Summary: What better way is there to recognize the value of the natural world than to spend some quality time outdoors? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with environmental journalist Roddy Scheer about his series of field guidebooks, which, incidentally, cover destination hikes as well as city trails. We look at how urban and easy-access trail guides can help raise people’s awareness of their surroundings, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it takes to publish a field guidebook, and discuss some helpful technology for hikers.