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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Roddy Scheer
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2026, midnight
What better way is there to recognize the value of the natural world than to spend some quality time outdoors? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with environmental journalist Roddy Scheer about his series of field guidebooks, which, incidentally, cover destination hikes as well as city trails. We look at how urban and easy-access trail guides can help raise people’s awareness of their surroundings, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it takes to publish a field guidebook, and discuss some helpful technology for hikers.
Track: Water Get No Enemy
Artist: Fela Kuti
Album: Expensive Shit
Label: Sounds Workshop
Year: 1975

Track: If 6 Was 9
Artist: Jimi Hendrix
Album: Axis Bold As Love
Label: Polydor
Year: 1967

Track: All Apologies
Artist: Nirvana
Album: MTV Unplugged In New York
Label: DGC
Year: 1993

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00:29:00 1 June 30, 2026
San Francisco
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