What better way is there to recognize the value of the natural world than to spend some quality time outdoors? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with environmental journalist Roddy Scheer about his series of field guidebooks, which, incidentally, cover destination hikes as well as city trails. We look at how urban and easy-access trail guides can help raise people’s awareness of their surroundings, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it takes to publish a field guidebook, and discuss some helpful technology for hikers.
Track: Water Get No Enemy Artist: Fela Kuti Album: Expensive Shit Label: Sounds Workshop Year: 1975
Track: If 6 Was 9 Artist: Jimi Hendrix Album: Axis Bold As Love Label: Polydor Year: 1967
Track: All Apologies Artist: Nirvana Album: MTV Unplugged In New York Label: DGC Year: 1993