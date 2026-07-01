July 4 Special: America is Nothing to Celebrate! Sunsara Taylor, the Anniversary of Overturning Roe v. Wade; Tulsa Massacre; Juneteenth and Bob Avakian for the Liberation of Black People; Frederick Douglass
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show)
Sunsara Taylor, the anniversary of Female Enslavement Day, when the Christian Fascists on the US Supreme Court ruled that women living in the US were second-class citizens, no longer in control of their own bodies. The Tulsa Massacre, which began May 31, 1921. Juneteenth by Rafael Kadaris of the RNL Show. “Bob Avakian For the Liberation of Black People and the Emancipation of All Humanity.” Frederick Douglass, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July?” read by actor Keith David.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 22:34 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.