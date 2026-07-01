Summary: Sunsara Taylor, the anniversary of Female Enslavement Day, when the Christian Fascists on the US Supreme Court ruled that women living in the US were second-class citizens, no longer in control of their own bodies. The Tulsa Massacre, which began May 31, 1921. Juneteenth by Rafael Kadaris of the RNL Show. “Bob Avakian For the Liberation of Black People and the Emancipation of All Humanity.” Frederick Douglass, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July?” read by actor Keith David.