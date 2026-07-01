Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.
Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.
Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; Extreme Sentences Handed Down in Prairieland Protest Case, a Blatantly Political Prosecution; Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.