Between the Lines for July 1, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: July, 1, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 1, 2026, midnight

Summary: Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.



Credits: Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; Extreme Sentences Handed Down in Prairieland Protest Case, a Blatantly Political Prosecution; Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.



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