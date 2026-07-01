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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July, 1, 2026
Weekly Program
Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
July 1, 2026, midnight
Guerline Josef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the defendants facing state charges; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.
Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; Extreme Sentences Handed Down in Prairieland Protest Case, a Blatantly Political Prosecution; Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians, Syrians, Opening Door to Mass Deportation; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper.

Between the Lines for July 1, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: July, 1, 2026
00:26:00 1 July 1, 2026
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 00:26:00  128Kbps mp3
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