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Program Information
Voices of the Community
Voices of the Community Archives Highlight Series
Action/Event
Angela Woodall, Caroline Danielson, Stephanie Zamudio
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
July 1, 2026, midnight
San Francisco’s affordability crisis is pushing families to the brink, with housing consuming half their income and poverty rates nearing 23%. Community solutions are fighting back. Join us to discover with experts how outdated federal poverty lines hide the hidden true financial struggles, as families compromise on healthcare and basic nutrition. Learn how grassroots innovations like zero-interest lending circles (which help build credit) and shared childcare are empowering their communities to survive and thrive.
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
Guest: Angela Woodall, Caroline Danielson, Stephanie Zamudio
We are opening the archives from when we first launched the show as part of a class at City College of San Francisco's KCSF.
Across a decade on air, chronic crises we identified years ago only got worse in the pandemic and continue to plague our communities today as they struggle to address these familiar crises such as under funded governments, unhoused citizens, drug overdoses, and food scarcity.

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00:00:00 1 July 1, 2026
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