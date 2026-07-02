Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260703.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- A great deal of international news focused on the record breaking heatwaves in parts of Europe. UN Secretary-General Guterres called for immediate action to reduce greenhouse gases and not allow data centers unless self powered by renewable energy. An excerpted interview with Samantha Burgess of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service. She describes what is causing the current heat wave, whether these events will continue to get worse, and why Europe is heating up twice as fast as most of the world.



From CUBA- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced a request for a UN session next Tuesday to address the US economic and now energy blockade, and its multi-dimensional aggression against Cuba. In Peru Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the former disgraced dictator of the country, appears to have won the Presidential election, with overseas voters giving her the victory. Israel has continued to attack Lebanon raising fears that Tel Aviv wants to wreck the peace deal with Iran. Israeli attacks continued in Gaza while the so-called Board of Peace is planning a sweeping grant of immunity for itself, and the ability to obtain public property free of charge.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Man proposes; nature disposes. We are seldom more vulnerable than when we feel insulated."

--George Monbiot



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net