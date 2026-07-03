little radio café, where we blend a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 490.
This time, the Sonic Café explores what happens when your doctor hits you with a diagnosis no one wants to hear—yep, you’re ugly. Comedian Bengt Washburn shares that awkward medical moment with us.
Our music mix spans 38 years and really cooks! Listen for Butch Walker, Katie Herzig, Tom Wolfe, Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, U2, and more. We’ll also serve up comedy shorts from Andy Huggins and Don McMillan, plus a surprising backstory on the California Raisins, in another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs.
Oh—and ever wonder why Germans always get cast as the bad guys? We’ve got answer.
So let’s get started. From 2014, here’s Bryan Ferry—and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Verdict Artist: Joe Jackson LP: Body and Soul Yr: 1984 Song 2: One Night Stand Artist: Bryan Ferry LP: Avonmore Yr: 2014 Song 3: Bengt Washburn Artist: When Your Diagnosis is Ugly LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: Song 4: Can We Just Not Talk About Last Night Artist: Butch Walker LP: Stay Gold Yr. 2016 Song 5: All My Life Artist: Foo Fighters LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 2002 Song 6: Not even Keanu Reeves can break physics. Artist: Don McMillan LP: Yr: 2024 Song 7: Hologram Artist: Katie Herzig LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43 Year: 2008 Song 8: Where He Can Hide Artist: Tom Wolfe LP: Me, Myself & Irene Yr: 2000 Song 9: The Night Artist: Keuning LP: Prismism Yr: 2019 Song 10: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.270) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2025 Song 11: I'm Ready Artist: Aerosmith LP: Honkin' On Bobo Yr: 2004 Song 12: Can Germans be funny? Artist: Conan Obrian LP: Yr: Song 13: Here's Looking At You Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 14: Every Breaking Wave Artist: U2 LP: Songs of Innocence Yr: 2014 Song 15: Losing Your Wallet Artist: Andy Huggins LP: Yr: Song 16: Gangrene Artist: Utopia LP: Oops! Wrong Planet Yr: 2006 Song 17: Jenny Jenny Artist: The Urges LP: Psych Ward Yr: 2008 Song 18: Hip-Hug-Her Artist: Booker T & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Yr: 1967
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.