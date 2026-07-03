Sonic Café #490/When Your Diagnosis is Ugly

Subtitle: When Your Diagnosis is Ugly

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 3, 2026, midnight

Summary: little radio café, where we blend a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 490.



This time, the Sonic Café explores what happens when your doctor hits you with a diagnosis no one wants to hear—yep, you’re ugly. Comedian Bengt Washburn shares that awkward medical moment with us.



Our music mix spans 38 years and really cooks! Listen for Butch Walker, Katie Herzig, Tom Wolfe, Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, U2, and more. We’ll also serve up comedy shorts from Andy Huggins and Don McMillan, plus a surprising backstory on the California Raisins, in another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs.



Oh—and ever wonder why Germans always get cast as the bad guys? We’ve got answer.



So let’s get started. From 2014, here’s Bryan Ferry—and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: The Verdict

Artist: Joe Jackson

LP: Body and Soul

Yr: 1984

Song 2: One Night Stand

Artist: Bryan Ferry

LP: Avonmore

Yr: 2014

Song 3: Bengt Washburn

Artist: When Your Diagnosis is Ugly

LP: Dry Bar Comedy

Yr:

Song 4: Can We Just Not Talk About Last Night

Artist: Butch Walker

LP: Stay Gold

Yr. 2016

Song 5: All My Life

Artist: Foo Fighters

LP: Greatest Hits

Yr: 2002

Song 6: Not even Keanu Reeves can break physics.

Artist: Don McMillan

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 7: Hologram

Artist: Katie Herzig

LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43

Year: 2008

Song 8: Where He Can Hide

Artist: Tom Wolfe

LP: Me, Myself & Irene

Yr: 2000

Song 9: The Night

Artist: Keuning

LP: Prismism

Yr: 2019

Song 10: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.270)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr: 2025

Song 11: I'm Ready

Artist: Aerosmith

LP: Honkin' On Bobo

Yr: 2004

Song 12: Can Germans be funny?

Artist: Conan Obrian

LP:

Yr:

Song 13: Here's Looking At You

Artist: Cheap Trick

LP: In Another World

Yr: 2021

Song 14: Every Breaking Wave

Artist: U2

LP: Songs of Innocence

Yr: 2014

Song 15: Losing Your Wallet

Artist: Andy Huggins

LP:

Yr:

Song 16: Gangrene

Artist: Utopia

LP: Oops! Wrong Planet

Yr: 2006

Song 17: Jenny Jenny

Artist: The Urges

LP: Psych Ward

Yr: 2008

Song 18: Hip-Hug-Her

Artist: Booker T & The MG's

LP: The Complete Stax Singles

Yr: 1967

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





