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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
When Your Diagnosis is Ugly
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
July 3, 2026, midnight
little radio café, where we blend a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and this is episode 490.

This time, the Sonic Café explores what happens when your doctor hits you with a diagnosis no one wants to hear—yep, you’re ugly. Comedian Bengt Washburn shares that awkward medical moment with us.

Our music mix spans 38 years and really cooks! Listen for Butch Walker, Katie Herzig, Tom Wolfe, Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, U2, and more. We’ll also serve up comedy shorts from Andy Huggins and Don McMillan, plus a surprising backstory on the California Raisins, in another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs.

Oh—and ever wonder why Germans always get cast as the bad guys? We’ve got answer.

So let’s get started. From 2014, here’s Bryan Ferry—and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Verdict
Artist: Joe Jackson
LP: Body and Soul
Yr: 1984
Song 2: One Night Stand
Artist: Bryan Ferry
LP: Avonmore
Yr: 2014
Song 3: Bengt Washburn
Artist: When Your Diagnosis is Ugly
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr:
Song 4: Can We Just Not Talk About Last Night
Artist: Butch Walker
LP: Stay Gold
Yr. 2016
Song 5: All My Life
Artist: Foo Fighters
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 2002
Song 6: Not even Keanu Reeves can break physics.
Artist: Don McMillan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 7: Hologram
Artist: Katie Herzig
LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43
Year: 2008
Song 8: Where He Can Hide
Artist: Tom Wolfe
LP: Me, Myself & Irene
Yr: 2000
Song 9: The Night
Artist: Keuning
LP: Prismism
Yr: 2019
Song 10: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.270)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2025
Song 11: I'm Ready
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: Honkin' On Bobo
Yr: 2004
Song 12: Can Germans be funny?
Artist: Conan Obrian
LP:
Yr:
Song 13: Here's Looking At You
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 14: Every Breaking Wave
Artist: U2
LP: Songs of Innocence
Yr: 2014
Song 15: Losing Your Wallet
Artist: Andy Huggins
LP:
Yr:
Song 16: Gangrene
Artist: Utopia
LP: Oops! Wrong Planet
Yr: 2006
Song 17: Jenny Jenny
Artist: The Urges
LP: Psych Ward
Yr: 2008
Song 18: Hip-Hug-Her
Artist: Booker T & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles
Yr: 1967
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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