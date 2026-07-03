Summary: One thousand days have passed since Israel's continuing genocide in Gaza began. More than 73,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, according to the Gaza health ministry -- an average of about 73 per day. This conservative estimate does not include indirect deaths from disease, malnutrition, lack of clean water and other outcomes of the genocide. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Asem Alnabeh to mark this grim milestone. He is an engineer, PhD researcher, Alaraby TV correspondent in Gaza and a long-time contributor to The Electronic Intifada.



As Israel intensifies its attacks on Lebanon, a U.S.-backed framework agreement is facing fierce rejection from the Lebanese resistance, which says the proposal amounts to a demand for surrender rather than a path to peace. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports from southern Lebanon.



“Sustainable Childhood” courses don’t teach a Gaza mother how to stop the F16 nor change the path of a missile. Israa Mashharawi’s article ‘Stable childhood is out of reach in Gaza’ takes a closer look.

