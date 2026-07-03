One thousand days have passed since Israel's continuing genocide in Gaza began. More than 73,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, according to the Gaza health ministry -- an average of about 73 per day. This conservative estimate does not include indirect deaths from disease, malnutrition, lack of clean water and other outcomes of the genocide. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Asem Alnabeh to mark this grim milestone. He is an engineer, PhD researcher, Alaraby TV correspondent in Gaza and a long-time contributor to The Electronic Intifada.
As Israel intensifies its attacks on Lebanon, a U.S.-backed framework agreement is facing fierce rejection from the Lebanese resistance, which says the proposal amounts to a demand for surrender rather than a path to peace. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports from southern Lebanon.
“Sustainable Childhood” courses don’t teach a Gaza mother how to stop the F16 nor change the path of a missile. Israa Mashharawi’s article ‘Stable childhood is out of reach in Gaza’ takes a closer look.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net