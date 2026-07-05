Summary: The war that Israel does not want to end has become the engine of its political survival. A war stretched across decades, fueled by fear, sustained by ambition, and kept alive by leaders who understand that conflict is the one thing that keeps them in power. Every ceasefire proposal is dismissed. Every diplomatic effort is undermined. Every attempt by the world to stop the bloodshed is met with another strike, another escalation, another justification.

And now, as global pressure mounts, Israel keeps lighting the fire again and again — not in Gaza alone, but across Lebanon. Each bombing run is a message. Each strike is a refusal. Each escalation is a declaration that Israel will not allow this war to end, no matter how many nations call for restraint, no matter how many lives are lost, no matter how close the region comes to collapse.

The world is trying to pull the Middle East back from the edge. Israel keeps pushing it forward.

Lebanon burns. Gaza bleeds. And the international community watches a government that refuses to step back, refuses to listen, refuses to imagine a future without war.

But even as Israel demands American support, there is a truth unfolding behind closed doors — a truth that exposes the limits of power.

Because putting boots on the ground is impossible. Not because America lacks the strength, but because American generals refused. They rejected what Trump wanted. They refused to send American soldiers into a conflict that has no end, no strategy, no justification. They refused to sacrifice American lives for a war that serves political interests rather than national security.

And that refusal shattered the illusion that the United States would always comply. It exposed a fracture between political ambition and military reality. It revealed that even the most powerful office in the world cannot force a war that the generals know cannot be won.

But while Trump could not get the war he wanted, he did get something else — something far more personal.

He got richer.

This is the part of the story America never wants to confront. While the average American struggles to buy groceries, Trump and his family grew wealthier. While families ration gas to get through the week, Trump’s millionaire friends expanded their fortunes. While ordinary people work two or three jobs to survive, the man in the White House used his position to build an empire of influence, access, and profit.

This is not just corruption. This is exploitation. This is the transformation of public office into private gain. This is a president who walked into the White House and discovered it could be turned into a business — a business that enriched him, his children, his allies, and even some of his enemies who paid for access.

And all of this happened while Americans struggled. While inflation rose. While wages stagnated. While families fell deeper into debt. While the cost of living crushed the very people who believed the system was built to protect them.

So here we are today — standing at the intersection of endless war, political corruption, military refusal, and national exhaustion.

Israel refuses peace. Lebanon suffers. Gaza is shattered. American generals say no. And the American people pay the price while the powerful grow richer.

The question now is simple, and terrifying:

Where is the world heading?

And the truth is… no one knows.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.