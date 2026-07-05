Credits: Interviews with:



Ryan Ray Vincent is an actor who is quite successful in the hot new craze of micro dramas.



Mark Farrington is the author of the novel, "Loss Of Life".



Marc Hartzman, curator of WeirdHistorian.com & co-author of "To The Hilt: A Sword Swallower’s History Of Sword Swallowing", has a special segment. It’s not a story from the past, but instead it’s a trip that he took. Marc literally ran off with the circus.