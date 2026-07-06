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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
historic climate hits
Weekly Program
Jeff Berardelli, Coral Salvador, Jeff Goodell, J. Mijin Cha
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2026, midnight
Deadly historic heat strikes across the world. Meteorologist Jeff Bernadelli on heatwaves in UK, Europe and America. Heat risks for pregnancy. From Switzerland, Coral Salvador: excess heat leads to more premature births. Solutions: take over coal? Heat reporting from Mark Hertsgaard and Jeff Goodell. Dr. J. Mijin Cha with a climate plan for America’s biggest coal mining.
Berardelli, Salvador, and Cha interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Jeff Goodell with Mark Hertsgaard recorded June 30, 2026 coveringclimatenow.org webinar for journalists
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:55 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements

Ecoshock 260708 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 260708 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260708 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 