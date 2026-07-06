We Told You This Heat Would Come

Subtitle: historic climate hits

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jeff Berardelli, Coral Salvador, Jeff Goodell, J. Mijin Cha

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: Deadly historic heat strikes across the world. Meteorologist Jeff Bernadelli on heatwaves in UK, Europe and America. Heat risks for pregnancy. From Switzerland, Coral Salvador: excess heat leads to more premature births. Solutions: take over coal? Heat reporting from Mark Hertsgaard and Jeff Goodell. Dr. J. Mijin Cha with a climate plan for America’s biggest coal mining.

Credits: Berardelli, Salvador, and Cha interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.



Jeff Goodell with Mark Hertsgaard recorded June 30, 2026 coveringclimatenow.org webinar for journalists

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:55 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements



