Deadly historic heat strikes across the world. Meteorologist Jeff Bernadelli on heatwaves in UK, Europe and America. Heat risks for pregnancy. From Switzerland, Coral Salvador: excess heat leads to more premature births. Solutions: take over coal? Heat reporting from Mark Hertsgaard and Jeff Goodell. Dr. J. Mijin Cha with a climate plan for America’s biggest coal mining.
Berardelli, Salvador, and Cha interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Jeff Goodell with Mark Hertsgaard recorded June 30, 2026 coveringclimatenow.org webinar for journalists
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:55 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements