The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Abortion legalization success, and the new US rollback
Weekly Program
Dorothy Fadiman, et al.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2026, midnight
From Danger to Dignity is a 2-part audio documentary about women's struggle for abortion rights in the US, culminating in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision. The audio series is an adaptation of the video documentary of the same name, created as a collaboration between the filmmaker, Dorothy Fadiman, and WINGS series producer Frieda Werden. It covers a wide range of voices, including the movement of supportive clergy. Part 2 includes the voice of the now-late Sarah Weddington of Texas, who successfully argued Roe v Wade before the Supreme Court. It also includes an update about the overturn of Roe and sequelae.
Dorothy Fadiman, Frieda Werden. (Extensive credits from the film production and its funding in the audio.)
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Link to contributor guidelines and archives: www.wings.org

Download Program Podcast
Adapted and updated from 1995 film of same name
00:28:50 1 July 6, 2026
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 