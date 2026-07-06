Summary: From Danger to Dignity is a 2-part audio documentary about women's struggle for abortion rights in the US, culminating in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision. The audio series is an adaptation of the video documentary of the same name, created as a collaboration between the filmmaker, Dorothy Fadiman, and WINGS series producer Frieda Werden. It covers a wide range of voices, including the movement of supportive clergy. Part 2 includes the voice of the now-late Sarah Weddington of Texas, who successfully argued Roe v Wade before the Supreme Court. It also includes an update about the overturn of Roe and sequelae.