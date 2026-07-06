The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
2
Camilla B. Taylor, Professor Sara Angevine
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2026, midnight
We celebrate the history and continuing activism of Dyke Marches across the U.S. with Professor Sara Angevine and voices from the streets of Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. In the news, the U.S. Supreme Court rules against transgender student athletes, a Russian court convicts the staff of an "extremist" drag club, Republicans erase Pride Month from military recognition, and Turkish authorities arrest Pride demonstrators while blocking a cruise ship's drag performance. And the Rainbow Rewind honors gay military pioneer Lt. Leonard Matlovich
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Abigail DeRoberts, NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis and Michael Lebeau music: Isis and Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

Dykes on the March #1997 Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 July 6, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 