Dykes on the March #1997

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Camilla B. Taylor, Professor Sara Angevine

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: We celebrate the history and continuing activism of Dyke Marches across the U.S. with Professor Sara Angevine and voices from the streets of Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. In the news, the U.S. Supreme Court rules against transgender student athletes, a Russian court convicts the staff of an "extremist" drag club, Republicans erase Pride Month from military recognition, and Turkish authorities arrest Pride demonstrators while blocking a cruise ship's drag performance. And the Rainbow Rewind honors gay military pioneer Lt. Leonard Matlovich

Credits: Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Abigail DeRoberts, NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis and Michael Lebeau music: Isis and Kim Wilson

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



