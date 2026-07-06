Notes:



Gil Scott-Heron, “I Think I'll Call It Morning”

from Pieces of a Man

Ace Records - 1971



D'Angelo, “Higher”

from Brown Sugar

Virgin Records - 1995



Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”

from The Best of Roy Ayers (Love Fantasy)

Polydor - 1997



Ron Carter, “Doom (7) [Master Version]”

from Uptown Conversation

Rhino Atlantic - 1969



Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, “Bad Luck”

from Bad Luck

Prime Time Sounds - 2013



Tyrone Brunson, “I Need Love”

from Sticky Situation (Expanded)

Tyrone Brunson - 1982



Fat Joe, “What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti)”

from What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti) - Single

Razor & Tie - 2002



Shakira, “Suerte (Whenever, Wherever)”

from Laundry Service

Epic - 2001



Bunji Garlin, “Carnival Tabanca”

from Differentology

VP Records - 2014



Ricki Jai & Machel Montano, “Mor Tor”

from Soca Gold 2005

VP - 2005



Invasion Band Feat. Naya George, “Trinidad (feat. Naya George)”

from Soca Gold 2002

VP Records - 2002



Benjai, “Over & Over”

from Soca Gold 2002

VP Records - 2002



Alison Hinds, “Roll It Gal”

from Soca Queen

Black Coral Inc - 2007



Jennifer Lopez, “On the Floor (feat. Pitbull) [Radio Edit]”

from LOVE? (Bonus Version)

Nuyorican Productions / IDJ - 2011



Los Kjarkas, “Llorando Se Fué”

from Bolivian Music

Lauro Records - 1996



Full Blown, “Respectfully Yours”

from Respectfully Yours - Single

Full Blown Entertainment - 2025



Coutain & Tano, “Wedding Band”

from Wedding Band - Single

Shayegan Media & Marketing, Inc. - 2025



Kerwin Du Bois, “Too Real”

from Too Real - Single

Kerwin Du Bois - 2020



Kes & Tano, “Tack Back”

from Tack Back - Single

Ineffable Records - 2023



Bunji Garlin, “Differentology (Ready for the Road)”

from Differentology

VP Records - 2014



Rupee, “Blame It (On de Music)”

from Soca Gold 2002

VP Records - 2002



Diplo, “Big Lost”

from Florida

Big Dada - 2004



Kari Prince, “You Wanna Win Me Back”

from CANDID - EP

Hellshire Records - 2025



Gnarls Barkley, “Turn Your Heart Back On”

from Atlanta

A Gnarls Barkley / 10K Projects release - 2026



Lone Ranger, “D.J. Daddy”

from Rosemarie Meets D.J. Daddy

Techniques - 2005



Cor de Lux, “Slogans”

from Media

CDL - 2023



Little Dragon, “Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans)”

from Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans) - Single

Loma Vista - 2017



KAROL G, Bad Bunny & Quavo, “Ahora Me Llama (Remix)”

from Unstoppable

UMLE - Latino - 2017



ROSALÍA & J Balvin, “Con Altura (feat. El Guincho)”

from Con Altura (feat. El Guincho) - Single

Columbia - 2019



ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”

from MOTOMAMI +

Columbia - 2022



Manolo Sanlucar, “Puerte Del Principe”

from Flamenco Es

unknown



ROSALÍA, “Reliquia”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



ROSALÍA, “CUUUUuuuuuute”

from MOTOMAMI +

Columbia - 2022



ROSALÍA, “Magnolias”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025