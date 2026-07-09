Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260710.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- Some press reviews on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, from both American and European sources. One of the side effects of the heat waves that are sweeping through Europe is the melting of the Alpine glaciers that are essential for drinking water, farming, and hydroelectric power plants. River beds in much of France have gone completely dry and efforts are being made to preserve the fish. Press reviews on a United Nations report that since the so-called ceasefire in Gaza, an average of one young Palestinian has been killed every day by Israeli forces. The US launched a major attack on Iran on Wednesday and Thursday, taking out civilian infrastructure, air defense systems and nearly hitting a nuclear power plant. Trump railed again that Greenland should belong to the US despite the people living there being strongly opposed to the idea.



From JAPAN- Indian President Modi is visiting Australia to deepen ties on economics, security, and defense- including exports of uranium to India. Hamas says it has dissolved its government in Gaza. Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank is expanding, with 103 new settlements approved by the Israeli government, with another 100 coming soon- NHK spoke with settlers and with the Palestinians being moved out.



From CUBA- The US government was unsuccessful at blocking a debate at the UN on the effect its economic and energy blockades against Cuba- Cuba said there is no evidence that it is planning an attack on the US. Iran says it fired missiles on a Qatari and Saudi ships in the strait of Hormuz because they were avoiding the Iranian controlled waters. Belgium is preparing to recognize the state of Palestine, joining 157 other countries that already consider it a sovereign state.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"I think it's inconsistent to tell the American people that you oppose the war and, yet, you continue to vote to fund the war. Because every time you vote to fund the war, you're reauthorizing the war all over again."

--Dennis Kucinich



Dan Roberts

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